Nigerian Lady Regarded as Ugliest Girl in Class Shares Her Amazing Transformation Years Later
- A Nigerian lady has recounted how she was regarded in the past as she reacted to people's sudden attraction to her beauty
- According to the young lady, she was tagged the ugliest girl in class, and a boy once said her lips were too big
- Her current pictures got many people gushing as people made jokes about her JSS2 throwback photo
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A lady, @diaryofaprettyygirl, has marvelled people with her transformation years after she was regarded as the ugliest.
She posted her JSS2 throwback picture and revealed she was rated as the ugliest girl in class.
The Nigerian youth added that a boy told her to her face that her lips were too big and that the tiny dots on her face were not necessary. She wrote:
"...I was rated as the most ugliest girl in class.
"A guy told me to my face that my lips are too big, that the tiny dots on my face is unnecessary."
Commenting on her present look, she said it is strange and weird that people now find her attractive.
She shared an award she received from the National Association of Public Health Students, Osun State University in 2024 as the "most beautiful."
Her TikTok post got people talking.
People react to lady's photos
ṢẸWÀ🌹🧶📚🖋️🥰 said:
"Omo, if she was a celebrity, people would have carried rumours that she did plastic surgery."
Emmanuel Adeleke🇧🇪 said:
"Na the photographer you need ask am wetin you do am."
Call Me Mimi🌹 said:
"Make sure he sees you now. And ignore him when he does."
Inaolaji Adeniran Jamal said:
"I'm sorry sis but the guy no lie that time he no know ni."
Adesewa❤️ said:
"Even you no lie that 4th slide shey o fine🌚but no mind the werey guy you’re beautiful and pretty."
V A N E S S A 🇳🇬 said:
"Omo thank you for making me laugh today."
Laelfavour said:
"I was told I had big lips too,what did you do to your lips?"
stylebymot said:
"But you are so pretty ❤️and there's me that dislike my round face."
Esther Tom💫 said:
"You grew boo❤️and the whole rating beauty in primary school thing should stop."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who was called skinny and ugly by her former lover had flaunted her curvy look years later.
Transformation of lady tagged ugly trends
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who was tagged ugly and mocked had shown off her impressive transformation.
The lady shared her old pictures on TikTok alongside what she looks like at present and the physical transformation she underwent left netizens stunned.
According to what she captioned the showcase, the lady indicated that people told her that she would forever be ugly. She was also mocked as a girl with no sense of fashion.
Lady spotted dancing with her younger siblings while their dad's coffin is in compound, gives reason
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng