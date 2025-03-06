Information that has just been shared online by Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has it that his mum has sadly passed away

The grieving entrepreneur went online to announce his pain to his online family, as she shared an emotional note

The news has come as a shock to not just his fans but the entire entertainment industry as condolence messages begin to pour in

In such a sad turn of events, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibadem, Femi Otedola's son-in-law, has just lost his mother, Ifeoma Edith Ajibade, to the cold hands of death.

The Nigerian talent made the shocking news known online via his official Instagram handle. He posted a picture of himself and his beautiful mum, where he gave her a peck on her left cheek. In return, she smiled so hard and looked at peace.

Eazi's caption was one written with a very heavy heart. It reads:

"Thank you, Mummy For your strength, your sacrifices, your unwavering faith. For raising us with love, discipline, and devotion to God. For teaching me confidence, entrepreneurship, forgiveness, and family. You were my greatest protector, my toughest critic, and truest Fan . You were not perfect, but you were perfect to me. Your legacy lives on. Rest well, Ifeoma Edith Ajibade. 🤍"

See Mr Eazi's post below:

Legit.ng has earlier reported that Eazi's mum taught him how to make chin-chin, which he learnt gladly. As they started the process, his mother prayed for its success, and it made Mr Eazi ask if they were in a church programme.

Fans, celebs mourn Mr Eazi's mum

Read some reactions below:

@lizzy_ade_ said:

"Aww Mummy Ajibade 😢. She was such a beautiful soul who loved young ones. Rest in peace ma ."

@donjazzy said:

"So sorry bro. My condolences 🙏🏽."

@fadeogunro said:

"My deepest condolences Tosin. Praying for you and all your loved ones 🤎🤎🤎 Blessings."

@skales said:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace !! Prayers up for you king 🙏."

@jaywonjuwonlo said:

"So sorry brother 🙏🏻. May her soul rest in peace."

@ushbebecomedian said:

"Deepest condolences my friend … mama is in a better place."

@olayodejuliana said:

"May God rest her soul and comfort you and the entire family. 🕊️ 🕊️."

@c_mobike said:

"Rest Easy mummy 🕊️. May God grant you and the family the fortitude to bear the loss 🙏🏽."

@thosyno_ said:

"Had to call my mom this morning to check on her. Hustle took me far away from her omo😢💔 .. may her soul rest in peace. Sending love ❤️❤️❤️."

@zoba.es said:

"Oh my 😢, didn’t she teach us how to make chin chin the other time , oh God 🕊️."

Wizkid remembers late Mum One Year After

In a former report by Legit.ng, singer Wizkid marked the death anniversary of his mother, Morayo Balogun, and he posted some emojis in that regard.

The Essence crooner shared a strong bond with his late mother and spoke fondly about her when she was alive and even after she passed on.

Several fans of the singer sympathized with him and imagined what it felt like to lose a loved one.

