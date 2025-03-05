Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze, has waded into the topic of Sophia Egbueje’s new Lamborghini truck

Daddy Freeze claimed that the young influencer’s new car was not bought as a brand-new ride and he showcased the car’s mileage

This new information about Sophia’s Lambo raised a series of interesting comments from Nigerians with some of them blasting Daddy Freeze

Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze, claimed that Sophia Egbueje bought herself a used Lamborghini.

Recall that Sophia took over the social media space after a phone call exposed how she slept with Burna Boy after the singer promised to pay for the Lamborghini she planned to buy.

However, the Grammy-winning musician did not hold up his end of the deal and Sophia eventually bought her car herself.

Nigerians react as Daddy Freeze suggests Sophia Egbueje bought Tokumbo Lambo. Photos: @daddyfreeze, @sophiaegbueje

Source: Instagram

Shortly after Sophia’s Lambo truck landed in Nigeria, several netizens started talking about it. While many women were impressed by the young lady’s feat, some men were not happy about it and asked questions.

In a new development, Daddy Freeze decided to investigate and share proof that Sophia’s Lambo was a used car and not a brand-new one.

The former radio presenter took to his official Instagram page and shared a photo of the 28-year-old socialite’s car mileage.

According to Daddy Freeze, Sophia’s Lambo already has 46,433 miles on it, suggesting that it wasn't brand new.

In his caption he wrote:

“Congratulations, our new Lambo has 46,433 miles 🙏

46,433 miles = 74,726.67 KM yaaay we are winning! 🥇”

See Daddy Freeze’s post below:

Reactions as Daddy Freeze claims Sophia’s Lambo is used

After Daddy Freeze shared the alleged mileage of Sophia Egbueje’s Lambo truck online, it raised mixed feelings among some Nigerians.

While some of them were amused by the discovery, others felt the investigation was unneeded because most Nigerians do not buy brand-new cars:

Chikaochonma said:

“Na wa o! No be person papa be this!”

Pretty__rita said:

“Tokumbo kwa😂.”

Celebrity_painter19 wrote:

“Them never take comot from the car now . 46k miles? Wey people Dey drive 100k and something miles.”

Evesecrets said:

“Even though!! If e easy, make them do am! 🙄🙄”

Goodness_umoh said:

“U dey try to discredit this woman. Where ur wife own?”

Tezimperfect wrote:

“46k no bad oh, still fresh.”

Fabulousvalz wrote:

“46k mileage is still very sharp! If it’s the actual mileage though. Most tokumbo cars driven in naija are more than 200k mileage.”

Damorningstar101 wrote:

“Tokumbo lambo ke 😂.”

Supo_vaughan said:

“That shows that it is not a new Lambo was probably used for car rentals before she bought it so it is not brand new.”

Helmaqueen1 said:

“The Lambo don Waka Waka 😂😂😂.”

Zobenchy said:

“That a good mileage over here in US. Stop shading. Thats a classy, and expensive car, only few can afford.”

Bizmarki22 said:

“Well to be fair she never said it was brand new.”

Sophia Egbueje's penthouse trends

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Sophia Egbueje revealed that she built her luxury penthouse from scratch at the age of 26.

The Lamborghini drama brought Sophia more fame than usual as more Nigerians got to know about her. Amid her newfound fame, the 28-year-old socialite took to her Snapchat page to give fans a hint of her luxurious lifestyle.

Sophia posted a throwback video from two years ago, when she was just 26 years old and it showed her penthouse still in its construction phase. According to the socialite, she built her dream house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng