Fans react to videos of Burna Boy and Naomi Campbell enjoying a lively outing in France, sparking speculation about their relationship.

The pairing of Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy and supermodel icon Naomi Campbell highlighted their shared influence, with clips showing them laughing and interacting warmly.

The clips, captured at Caviar Kaspia in Paris, feature the duo alongside stars like Anthony Joshua and Daniel Lee, amplifying the event’s star power and fan excitement

Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy and the supermodel Naomi Campbell, known for her powerful runway walk, were spotted having a great time in France in the early hours of March 6, 2025.

Filmed at Caviar Kaspia, a renowned upscale restaurant in Paris, the footage captures the Grammy-winning Nigerian artist and the legendary supermodel in a setting dripping with sophistication.

Following his rift with Sophia Egbueje and his recent sold-out headline show in Kenya, Burna Boy seems to have left the motherland for a curated event in Paris where he met Naomi Campbell, the supermodel who starred as Michael Jackson's love interest in the music video for "In the Closet."

Burna Boy and Naomi Campbell’s Fun Time in France. Photo credit: @burnaboy/@naomicampbell Source: X (formerly Twitter)

Joined by other notable figures like boxer Anthony Joshua and designer Daniel Lee, the group’s interactions radiate a blend of star power and genuine enjoyment, offering a rare peek into their off-stage lives. The clips, still fresh and trending as of this morning, have fans buzzing about the duo’s dynamic and what it might mean.

Burna Boy and Naomi Campbell's Night in Paris

The scene unfolds at Caviar Kaspia, a Parisian gem known for its caviar-centric menu and celebrity clientele. Burna Boy, clad in his signature bold style, and Naomi Campbell, exuding timeless elegance, share laughs and conversation at the venue.

The presence of Anthony Joshua and Daniel Lee, the creative director of Burberry, elevates the gathering into a headline-worthy affair. Shot within the last 12 hours, the videos highlight a night of fine dining and camaraderie, with the group seemingly unbothered by the cameras capturing their every move. It’s a moment that blends music, fashion, and sports into one dazzling spectacle.

See the video below;

Fan reactions to Burna Boy and Naomi Campbell's link-up

Fans wasted no time reacting to the footage, flooding platforms with praise and speculation. Many lauded the pairing as a power move, with comments celebrating how Burna Boy and Naomi Campbell effortlessly dominate any room.

Others wondered aloud about the nature of their bond. The immediacy of the videos adds to the excitement. The buzz reflects their ability to captivate, whether on stage, on the runway, or at a chic dinner table.

@slimgeezy_ said;

She loves seeing African men excel. Especially the ones that reach great height

@Richy4real100 said;

Women like successful rugged men 🤣🤣…if you no get money and you rugged them go Dey see you like bandit 😂😂😂😂😂😂

@emmyooo_ said;

Person wey just dey nod head because she no sabi the lyrics😂

@kimberly676767 said;

She wants a Lambo😂😂😂

@vidicq7 said;

Luca her eyes feeling with lost of romantic attentions not tomorrow now you come and tell us that it was Lambert to lambo

Burna Boy and Naomi Campbell having fun in France. Photo credit: @burnaboy/@naomicampbell Source: X (formerly Twitter)

Naomi Campbell and Burna Boy's relationship

This Paris sighting builds on a history between Burna Boy and Naomi Campbell that’s already made waves. A Legit.ng story from August 28, 2024, spotlighted their joint work in the Hugo Boss autumn/winter 2024 campaign.

That polished collaboration showcased their professional synergy, but these new videos, filmed just hours ago, reveal a more personal side.

Their recurring link-ups—now at Caviar Kaspia—suggest a connection that thrives both in and out of the spotlight, keeping fans hooked on their every move as of March 6, 2025.

