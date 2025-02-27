US president, Donald Trump, posted an AI video of AI-generated video of 'Trump Gaza', which appears to have been published beforehand by accounts unaffiliated with the White House

The clip features Trump and the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, sunbathing in a Dubai-style resort while Elon Musk is showered with bank notes while walking on a beach

The clip echoes Trump's recent comment on Gaza when he said: 'We have an opportunity to do something that could be phenomenal … the Riviera of the Middle East, it could be so magnificent'

Washington, USA - President of the United States (US) Donald Trump on Wednesday, February 26, shared a bizarre AI-generated video on his Truth Social platform.

As reported by Sky News, the clip showcased what appears to be a vision of Gaza under his proposed plan.

Earlier in February, Trump declared that the US would "take over" the Gaza Strip and transform the besieged Palestinian enclave into the "Riviera of the Middle East." Photo credit: Donald J. Trump

France 24 also reported on Trump's post.

The footage, which the 78-year-old shared without comment, shows the war-ravaged territory before a caption appears:

"Gaza 2025... What's Next?"

It then goes on to show the area transformed into a middle-eastern paradise with exotic beaches, Dubai-style skyscrapers, luxury yachts and people partying.

It includes a "Trump Gaza" tower and a gigantic, golden statue of the US president - with miniature versions on sale in a souvenir gift shop.

A child is also shown walking in a street, holding a huge, golden balloon of the president's head.

The video also features the world leader dancing with a scantily clad belly dancer in a bar - and sunbathing and sipping cocktails by a hotel resort pool with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Elon Musk appears in the footage several times - sitting on a beach eating humous with flatbreads as bearded belly dancers perform on the sand.

The billionaire boss of X, Tesla and SpaceX - who also leads the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which has been tasked with cutting government spending - is also shown throwing dollar bills in the air for people.

A song written for the video also plays in the background.

The lyrics go: "Donald's coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear: Trump Gaza's finally here.

"Trump Gaza's shining bright, golden future, a brand new life.

"Feast and dance the deal is done, Trump Gaza number one."

Recall Trump announced his plan - for when the war between Hamas and Israel ends - earlier in 2025.

It includes relocating two million Gazans to neighbouring Arab countries and developing the territory into the "Riviera of the Middle East".

He described Gaza as a "demolition site" where "virtually every building is down".

