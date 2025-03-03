Nigerian singer Portable is in the news over his recent attempt to prove that being wealthy fits him

The Zazu Zeh crooner deviated from his regular style and rocked a unique outfit while slamming his critics

The video of Portable in his unusual attire went viral and it raised a series of reactions from social media users

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable is in the news over his unique outfit in a recent video.

The Zazu Zeh crooner made social media headlines after he changed from his regular style of outfits to rock an unusual attire in a bid to prove that wealth fits him.

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that Portable slammed singer and businessman, Zlatan Ibile, for allegedly saying that wealth does not fit him.

Nigerians react as Portable rocks nice outfit to prove that wealth fits him. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the recent viral video, Portable rocked a white suit jacket with matching trousers. The Zazu Zeh crooner paired it with a bulky white and black hat and orange sneakers. He also carried a blue guitar like it was part of his whole outfit.

In the trending clip, Portable was heard addressing his critics. The music star said that people should take a look at him and see that money looks good on him. In his words:

“Who is the fool that said money does not fit me? Just look at me. What type of life have you chopped that I haven’t chopped? You drive Benz, I drive Benz.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable rocks white suit and trousers

The video of Portable showing off his attire in a bid to prove that wealth looks good on him, made the rounds on social media. Several netizens were amused by the singer’s display:

Nigerians react as Portable proves that money fits him with new outfit. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Car_rentals_andescort:

“Na high fashion be that 😍.”

Debby_d_goodnews said:

“But why his he still looking like masquerade😂.”

Bloggerblogger05 wrote:

“African Michael Jackson 😂.”

Iamtomilola_ said:

“Na the nice dress be this?”

Jesu_tosin0 said:

“He dress nice with that thing wey they him head.”

_s.a.f.i.y.y.a.h wrote:

“You mean My co gender dey fall in love with this man???😂😂😂 How nah😂”

Dj_burty said:

“No mind them , money fit you… Na you no just wan show am 😂.”

Simongodspower58 said:

“Dis one suppose to be babalawo 😂😂😂.”

Na_me_be_lui_ wrote:

“He try to copy wetin skepta designer give am but naija own must show say na naija own.”

Fehranme_ said:

“He be like herbal medicine seller.”

Gospel singer speaks about Portable

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that gospel singer Testimony Jaga recalled his experience with Street Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu.

Jaga, who was the latest celebrity to be featured on the HonestBunch podcast, formerly hosted by Nedu Wazobia, who recently quit following his drama with VeryDarkMan, claimed Portable was demonic.

The gospel artist claimed that the demons in Portable manifested when he held him. According to him, the Zeh Nation label boss returned to his old self within a short period after being led to Christ.

