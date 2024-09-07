Massive reactions have trailed a video of Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, that is circulating the internet

In the clip, Veekee James' pastor, Bolaji Idowu, walked in on the top Nigerian designer and her husband making out just outside the church

The man of God did not seem so surprised, but his comment left many online users in stitches

Despite recurring backlash from online trolls, fashion designer Veekee James and her husband have been very open about their relationship.

A new video recording circulating on the internet has triggered many comments from social media users. In the video, Veekee James' pastor, Bolaji Idowu, caught the designer and her husband kissing just outside the church.

Bolaji Idowu sees Veekee James and hubby in a state of PDA. Credit: @veekee_james.

It appeared that the duo went to see their pastor, but just before they joined him, they engaged in PDA, springing a bit of commotion online.

When Pastor Bolaji saw them, he smiled and called the couple mumu, causing more reactions online.

However, many wondered if the pastor had already joined the unending league of content creators.

Watch the clip below:

The Ateres always display PDAs on social media and often face criticism from netizens for being in their faces. Legit.ng recalls that Veekee James slammed one such online critic who asked her if she was truly happy in her marriage.

Fans react to video of Veekee James

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@urch_hustleboss:

"All these unnecessary attention. Na today?"

@sure_marcus3:

"Who cun set camera dy wait fr pastor???. If u both dnt get out of my front right now ehh😒😒. Dammmmmmmm bloooodyyyyy fooooooooool."

@nickiegoldee:

"This kind pastor go de knack one of his choir .. especially the head choir."

@gylliananthonette:

"Pastor way fresh, way sabi play, still sabi pray."

@realhairsbyprisca_ltd:

"Sending heat rashes from mogodo shangisha."

@iamdbull:

"Pastor too has joined content creation, too bad."

@teeto__olayeni:

"As a single lady,I won’t forget this year in a hurry."

@ola_jumoke_funmilayo:

"This couple really prepared for this like marriage thing. Pressure left and right."

@_oyiza:

"Veekeejames and Her Husband Are the weap0n fashioned against single people."

Veekee James' husband Femi buys dress for her

Fashion designer Veekee James was taken on a dinner date by her husband, Femi, where they had a good time.

The celebrity stylist was surprised when her husband showed her the beautiful silver dress he had bought for her.

She was also inquisitive about who made the dress, and her husband smiled as he flaunted the classy apparel in the video.

