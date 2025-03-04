For the first time since her matriculation, a new mum resumed schooling at the Lagos State University (LASU), and her husband showed her great support

The doting man sent his wife a series of heartfelt messages on WhatsApp, and she made them public

The LASU freshman, resuming two months after childbirth, reacted to the messages her husband sent her

A Nigerian man has earned the admiration of many ladies over the messages he sent to his wife, who resumed her studies at LASU two months after she gave birth to their baby at 20.

His wife, @precious_is_20, posted the messages on TikTok and emphasised the importance of having a kind partner.

A new mum resumes schooling at LASU two months after her delivery. Photo Credit: @precious_is_20

Source: TikTok

"Omo! Everyday I get to realize why love is not just enough and a kind man is so important," she wrote.

In the texts, her husband showed concern about her and their newborn and encouraged her as she resumed schooling.

"Kisses to your heart to calm you down for all the stress you may go through in class today," one of his texts read.

A new mum gets a sweet message from her hubby as she resumes schooling at LASU. Photo Credit: @precious_is_20

Source: TikTok

The man told his wife how he really loves her and suggested activities she could briefly do in class to help her learning.

People hailed her husband, with some ladies praying to have such a partner in their lives.

Read the message in the video below:

People hail LASU student's husband

Craze Pass craze✌️ said:

"God abeg give me my own version of Ezichi’s man when I’m finally ready to marry."

Diana🤭 said:

"How I wish he’s like this but instead he wants to control everything I do."

Preshblossomss said:

"Awwww this is so intentional and beautiful 🥰,Loveeet for you 💕. Saw someone that looks like your man around synagogue on Thursday might be him but I wasn't sure."

jolz10/3 said:

"Okay I'm usually a hater 😹😹 but this is absolutely adorable. You have a good man."

Blessing Chiamaka said:

"See as jealousy tie my rope😂😂😂😂 enjoy my dear,,, I'm glad u are happy."

star 💉💊🩺 said:

"Not just love but a kind partner is very important."

Slim thick 💕🥹 said:

"My bf own na make him Dey ask me if any guy dey close to me 😹😂say make I no sit down near guy mtcheew very anyhow boy."

Spicy 🥵 thrift🩱by NanaYaa❤️ said:

"My own drives me and the baby to school and wait till I close 😁then we go home together 🥰 I thank God for him ooo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija ex-housemate BamBam had revealed she went through postpartum depression.

BBNaija ex-housemate Maria recounts postpartum experience

Legit.ng previously reported that another former Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria Chike, emotionally recounted her postpartum experience.

While noting that she had so much help after childbirth, Maria said it was difficult for her to allow anyone to carry her son.

She said her family assumed at a point that she was mentally unstable. Maria added that her mum had to sit her down to enquire if she had offended her.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng