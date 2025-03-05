Saida Boj, a social media commentator, posted a video with her mum, and fans are amazed at the bond that they share

The controversial media personality showed a sweet side to her after posting a video where she worked out with her mum

Saida warmed the hearts of many after she told them the reason she was assisting her mother in getting back in shape

Sarah Idaji Ojone, aka Saida Boj, shared a video of herself and her mother, and many were amazed at their resemblance.

Nigerians were surprised to see a video of the audacious online critic working out with her mother.

Saida Boj shares an adorable work-out video with her mother. Credit: @saidaboj

She added a caption to share the reason she was taking it upon herself to train her mother, adding that it was trying to restore the youthfulness she stole from her mother as the first child of the family.

Saida Boj wrote:

"POV: You became your mom's gym instructor because u wnat to give her back the youth you stole from her as her first child."

See the video below:

Saida Boj has three younger siblings, two females and one male. Both parents are from Kogi state and she was born in 2001. She became popular on social media following a controversial statement that's he made as a guest on The Honest Bunch Podcast by Nedu Wazobia.

Saida Boj's post spurs reactions online

Read some reactions from netizens below:

@olaoluwaolorunfunmi said:

"How far Saida can you Waybill your mummy for me, I promise you Lamborghini 😮😂."

@olaidebarbie_ said:

"Thank you for giving us the VOICE OF THE GIRL CHILD MOMMY 😍😍❤️🙌🙌."

@jerryokpan said:

"Natural and gorgeous abeg no join BBL ppl."

@sefcy9331 said:

"While mummy is busy gyming u are there disturbing her with dance u can be sue for this."

@mr_yungofficial said:

"I just dy laugh because people don screenshot your mom keep for their phone like this, buh why bring your mom to social media nah? As savage queen when you be. 😳😳."

@sayrah_lovee said:

"She’s still as fine asf, kudos to her she birthed our voice of the girl child❤️."

@gloria_glowia said:

"May she live long to enjoy d fruits from her beautiful daughter."

@omacq_ said:

"My child shaa didn’t steal anything from me. I’m honored to be her mom and it’s the best gift."

@muuuritadoor said:

"She gave birth to you at early age babe what are you waiting for ❤️❤️."

@sylmoe said:

"Your mom is so young! Shows how young you are! I guess most of your wisdom comes from her as well… Welldone for taking."

Saida BOJ drags Blessing CEO to filth

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Saida BOJ has reacted after Blessing CEO came for her and the outfit she wore to perform a few days ago.

Blessing CEO was the first to start by abusing Saida BOJ and her dress, she also pointed out flaws on her chest.

Reacting to the call-out, Saida BOJ dragged Blessing and her parents, she exposed the number of men who fathered her children.

