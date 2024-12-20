Nigerian singer Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, spurred reactions online after she was announced as a cast for the new season of Real Housewives of Lagos

The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) Season 3 is set to bring fresh drama premiering on 12 January

In a surprising twist, the businesswoman will be making he debut appearance and has spoken out on what the audience should expect

Nigerian singer Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has been announced as a star for the new season of the Real Housewives of Lagos reality show.

According to an official post from DSTV and Africa Magic, Sophia Momodu, Dabota Lawson, and Diiadem will join the cast of RHOL, which is scheduled to debut on 12 January 2025.

Sophia Momodu to be starred in Real Housewives of Lagos. Credit: @realsophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

In a video, the businesswoman revealed that she was bringing style realness and her unfiltered truth to the show.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, Sophia Momodu shared her desire to have another child, a sibling for her daughter Imade Adeleke.

Sophia and Imade had an interactive session that went viral after months of living a quiet life amid problems with her ex Davido.

After months of keeping a low profile, Sophia and Imade shared an online interactive session with their fans.

The conversation took an unexpected turn when Sophia casually expressed her wish to extend her family. Imade was taken aback and mentioned that the businesswoman had plans to stress her out.

Sophia, however, didn’t decline the little girl's thoughts and highlighted that she would be the one to bathe and clean their newborn.

Sophia Momodu spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions

victorious_cy_is_demure:

"TSM a Classy Queen 👑 i Stan For Life 🤞✌️💯💪🥰 Go Queen 👑We're Rooting for You."

officialgladyx:

"Team Sophia hope you’re ready all ready to defend our girl?"

salaudeen_oiza:

"Omo na this year una go see the beast in me when it comes to defending. Let’s go baby."

lisa_nhlaulo:

Happy for her. @sophiamomodu baby don't talk about that man or anything that has to do with that man. show people your life doesn't depend on any man's money or power.😍😍😍

blessrich23:

"Mehn the way I am rooting and worrying for her at the same time ehn😍😢y'all take it easy with my sister 😍

How Davido responded to Sophia Momodu

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido reacted to his baby mama, Sophia Momodu's lengthy counter-affidavit, which emerged online as they battled for child custody.

The music star expressed displeasure at Sophia Momodu for mentioning his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in the affidavit.

Davido hinted he was done battling with her over Imade's custody, adding that his daughter would come to him when she becomes an adult.

