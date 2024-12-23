Sophia Momodu has taken to social media to respond to critics who questioned her invitation to join the new season of Real Housewives of Lagos

Sophia had earlier expressed her reason for honouring the call and shared what she has in stock for audience of the reality show

In her response to naysayers, Sophia stated how possible she was able to get invitation to the show

Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has come online to fire back at naysayers on social media who critised her for action.

Legit.ng earlier reported she announced her debut appearance for the new season of the Real Housewives of Lagos reality show.

Sophia Momodu fires back at her critics over RHOL debut appearance. Photo credit: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

The mother of Imade Adeleke had in a video clip shared her excitement for the invitation.

She said:

What should the audience expect from me this season? Live. I bring live. I wasn't expecting the call but I was excited after the call and then realised what I was being invited to join and I'm really excited. I love the experience so far and I can't wait for you guys to see it.

In a new post on her Instagram handle, she expressed not being bothered if people felt she's not worth being on the upcoming project but noted that it was given to her by God.

See the post below:

Netizens reacts to Momodu's clap back

Legit.ng gathered some responses

@ojochege

Atarodo toh taa shwe shwe. I don't stand nonsense, steeze 5m. Composure endless

@kaylahoniwo

I know that’s right

@victorious_cy_is_demure

Hey Pretty Queen. Just a Reminder that you're going to be on their screen

@folakkemi01

High tension

@jybabyelema

You more than deserve it gorgeous. A Queen

@boloyebs

I sha like the producers of the show. They love to balance things.

Momodu shares video of new house

Legit.ng reported in September 2024 that the businesswoman had shared visuals of her new house and this generated excitement from social media users.

In a video posted on her Snapchat, she displayed the interior and exterior views of the fascinating building.

She stated that she would no longer be hiding God's blessings in her life, Indicating that the new mansion belongs to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng