A woman's social media celebration of her young daughter's birthday has sent netizens into a frenzy

The excited mum gushed over her daughter's growth and posted her new age, quite to netizens' surprise

Many people refused to come to terms with the age the proud mum posted, while others thought otherwise

A mum, @urban_she, has sparked a debate on social media platform TikTok over her young daughter's age.

This came after the woman celebrated her daughter's birthday by releasing lovely photos of the celebrant with loved ones.

The woman also posted her child's new age and a heartfelt message.

She said her greatest joy and privilege have been watching her teen daughter grow. She wrote:

"Happy 14th birthday to my darling Dee girl🎊🎉🎂🎈Watching you grow has been my greatest joy and privilege. I pray your special day is filled with all the magic and joy that you bring to our lives! I love you today, tomorrow and always ♥️🩷♥️."

Many netizens were marvelled by the celebrant's look and argued that she can't be 14.

Others joined the girl's mum in celebrating her new age.

Many argue about celebrant's age

GrowWithJasmineee said:

"You people are not even asking the question on my mind 😹😭is she a twin??? I’m confused the other babe looks so much like her,btw she’s so fineee😍😍(beautiful family 💕)."

dayson 🪐 said:

"How old are you❌ where’s your birth certificate ✅ stay safe guys."

D_RealZina💸 said:

"14th kee u there.

"We resemble pikin baa."

Deraaa 🦋❤️ said:

"I'm not sure this is the real age cause how can she be 14."

Her Royal Majesty😌❤️ said:

"She doesn’t, TBH! If I didn’t swipe, I would have thought she was 24. She looks good though."

Joy_cee🩷🥰 said:

"14yrs kei😫😫😫😫😫 m 22 and she’s literally bigger than me."

hilarythorpe said:

"She looks her age, people need to stop over analysing everything. She looks like a beautiful teenage girl, people choose to see what they want. Happy birthday to her."

