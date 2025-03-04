Norbert and Gloria young have granted an interview to speaks about their 23 years of marriage and some of the challenges they faced

In the clip, they also shared how they battled childlessness and eventually had their daughter

Fans were wowed at how the older couple spoke glowingly about each other and stayed for that long

Nollywood iconic couple, Norbert and Gloria Young, have opened up about their 23 years marriage and some of the challenges they faced in the union.

They were guests of Tope Olowoniyan on Love with Tope, where they shared their experience.

Gloria Young shares experience with her aunties. Photo credit@gloriayoung

Source: Instagram

The interviewer had asked them the greatest challenge they had in their marriage and Gloria, who clocked 50 years ago, said that she was childless for seven years.

According to her, it was a tough period for her, however, her husband affirmed that it wasn't a challenge for him.

He explained that he had a sister, who was barren for 16 years but eventually had a child, who turned out to be a successful doctor.

Also speaking about their marriage, the couple disclosed that they made up their minds never to leave, no matter the circumstances.

Even if they had a quarrel and kept malice, they would make up and reopen their communication line.

Gloria Young shares ordeal

Though her husband said their years of childlessness was not a big deal, but the actress still insisted it was for her.

She explained how people from her family looked at her and her tummy anytime she appeared for a function at home.

Gloria Young speaks about her husband. Photo credit@gloriayoung

Source: Instagram

Gloria remarked that her husband's family didn't pressurise her, but the pressure came from her family.

In her words:

"Nobody in his family did. But I would go to my family gatherings, not asking per se, but imagine you’re walking into the room, and one aunty looks at you, makes sure that you know she’s looking at you. Then her eyes go down to your stomach. And as you walk away, her eyes are still there. What is she telling you? Like, ‘How far, na? E don tey oh! E don pass one, two, three…’ Without saying a word. Oh, I had those kinds of aunties."

Gloria Young is not the only actress to recall her ordeal with childlessness. Nollywood actress Tiwa Ajisefini also recounted what she went through after welcoming her son.

See the video here:

Fans reacts to Norbert, Gloria's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some comments below:

@adedejiire6341 stated:

"Look at them finishing each others statements. U will know there is a lot of communication between them. I love the maturity . Worry really has no benefit. Watched the whole episode laughing. Really enjoyed this episode. A breath of fresh air, enough stories of bad marriages."

@ChinenyeVivian-ly5qc said:

"They're my parishioners here in Festac. Catholic church of Presentation. She's a very active CWO member. Aunty Gloria is always smiling."

@ellamia6827 commented:

"Uncle Norbert: "if you made a choice on someone, you have to give it your all" I felt that love."

@motrustonny commented:

"I love their spirit, this is needed in every relationship, always having it at the back of your mind that we are here forever, this simply means that you have to marry right."

Gloria young, husband share sweet moment

Legit.ng had reported that Gloria Young and husband attended a party and danced sweetly to the rhythms of Madonna's 1986 classic, 'La Isla Bonita'

Many were wowed at how lovely they behaved despite their age.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng