Adesua Etomi has specially celebrated her husband as they marked their 7th year wedding anniversary in grand style

In their video, the singer was working on his laptop while their newborn was strapped to his chest when Adesua gave him a letter

Fans also took to the comment section to congratulate the couple as they wished them well and admired their relationship

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi has warmed the hearts of her fans with the way she marked her 7th year wedding anniversary.

In the video shared on her social media page, the movie star hand wrote a love letter to her husband and called it their year 7 letter.

Adesua Etomi shares anniversary video.

Source: Instagram

The singer turned politician was so emotional after reading the one of the notes, and he had to clean his eyes at intervals.

Banky W baby sits

Also in the recording, Banky W was seen with their newborn. The little girl was strapped to his chest while the businessman was busy working on the laptop.

The couple shared kisses and hugs as the video was coming to an end.

Recall that Banky W and his wife always showered affection and praises on each other any time they are marking their special day.

See the video here:

What fans said about Adesua's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the actress to her husband. Here are some of the comments below:

@theonlychigul:

"Heres to forever."

@officialwaje:

"Happy anniversary my Fam. Miss you guys."

@nikkilaoye:

"Awwww too cute, congratulations you two.may your Love continue to blossom and grow with lots of miracles and blessings surrounding your home and your babies always amen."

@topeolowoniyan:

"Yes to Hand written notes always."

@stannze:

"Happy Anniversary my people."

@do2dtun:

"Letters dey unlock brain nd heart, love it."

@officialtoyinadewale:

"Awwwww, true love is really beautifu , may God keep you both together in love and may your home be richly blessed Ijmn."

@aycomedian:

"May this special day be filled with joy and reflection on all the beautiful moments you've shared. Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and creating wonderful memories together. Cheers to you both."

@officialdoyin_:

"So beautiful."

@lalaakindoju:

"Too cute."

@mcee_sophie:

"You guys make me believe in love…not just any, true love that lasts! May God forever bless this love and this family, amen."

Banky W marks wife birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Banky W was excited that his wife was marking her birthday.

He wrote a love note and shared beautiful pictures of her. The singer proclaimed how much he loved his wife as he shared some of the great things she does.

He noted that he would marry her over and over again.

