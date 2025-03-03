The drama between twin brothers Paul and Peter Okoye has intensified as the former has unfollowed his brother online

Recall that Jude Okoye was granted a N100M bail after spending a few days behind bars for the alleged laundering of N1.38 billion

Following the recent development, fans wonder what other drama to expect from the family, as it seems to never end

In a sad turn of event, the feud between the now-defunct PSquare brothers has taken another dimension.

Social media report has it that Paul Okoye, also known as King Rudy, has just unfollowed his twin brother Peter Okoye after their brother was granted a N100m bail amid his alleged N1.3bn fraud case.

Recall that Jude, the owner of brain behind music label Northside Music Limited, was arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged crime of money laundering involving N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59, among other counts.

According to the Vanguard, one of the charges stated:

"That you, Jude Okoye Chigozie and Northside Music Ltd, sometime in 2022 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did directly acquire a landed property known as No 5, Tony Eromosele Street, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos worth ₦850,000,000.00 (Eight hundred and fifty million naira) only, which money you knew or reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful acts, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 18 (2)(d) and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022."

The recent development between the brothers has saddened the hearts of their fans as they wonder what next to expect.

Reactions to Paul Unfollwoing Peter Psquare

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@tmt_king_109 said:

"Peter wey block me yesterday for small advice o 😂Settle with your brother for future kids". He send me message direct say why I no dey mind my business 😂 and he block me. Public figure say make we dey mind our business."

@official_queen_estty said:

"This family has not known peace since the death of their mom."

@hawttcoco__ said:

"See ehhh once family member matter don go reach police e dey hard."

@_omalichanwa said:

"This kin twins/family wey their hearts strong pass Zuma rock😱😳😬😬😬, God abeg oooo🤦‍♀."

@rotr_agas said:

"Dem no dey come back from court be friend."

@official_rofarko said:

"Them be evil brother."

@peaceful_heart_love said:

"Blood is no longer thicker than water ."

@billpoint.co said:

