Fresh details on the ongoing fight between former PSquare singers Rudeboy and Mr P has emerged

Recall that Rudeboy called out his twin brother over a recent “Winning” he released on the wee hours of November 8

The Nigerian producer who produced and recorded the song came forward to share his side of the story

The Nigerian music producer who produced the song “Winning” PSquare stars Rudeboy (Paul Okoye) and Mr P (Peter Okoye) are fighting over has spoken up.

The music creative identified as Vampire revealed that “Winning” was recorded and produced in 2022.

Producer shared how he worked with Psquare. Credit: @iam_vampire_official

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that Rudeboy accused his twin brother of stealing his yet-to-be-released song.

It all started when Peter took to his official Instagram page to announce a new song titled Winning and how it would be on all streaming platforms.

Peter’s twin brother, Paul Okoye, soon noticed the post and took to his own Instagram page to make ownership claims.

Rudeboy shared the same music on his page and said that he wrote and sang the song, which was produced by the same producer.

Reacting to Rudeboy’s outburst, Vampire recounted that he worked on the song as a PSquare and sent it back to their team when he was done.

He disclosed that after payment, he left Lagos to return to his base, and two years later, one of the PSquare singers released the song.

He wrote:

“I produced and recorded “Wining” for PSquare in 2022. I sent stems to PSqaure 2022 for mixing and mastering. I got paid and left Lagos.

"Two years later one square released the song, how is that my fault? Na me dey mange PSquare?

See his post below:

Psquare's Producer explained Winning song. Credit: @iam_vampire_official

Source: Instagram

Netizens weigh in PSquare matter

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iamstanlouis:

"One square drop song , no be ur fault my brother."

agtsmarty:

"1² = 1. Bro is intelligent; whether intentionally or not."

callme_607:

Na the "One Spuare" part dey bust my head. I know this song release was done on purpose. Mr. P needed the controversy to pop up his return to the music scene and it worked. Nothing announces your return like a controversial move.

"I still love him as much as I love his twin brother. Like the song title says, "Winning" if everyone wins then it's okay 👍🏻 But let's not hurt others just to win selfishly."

blessedmind01:

"lol exactly what i was thinking, rudeboi na craze, song when you and your brother sing you wn rush go put am for album, the other one first you realise the song then you deh come out say na you get song."

firstclass_kelvincool:

"One square 1️⃣ producer weh suppose be mathematics teacher."

enorhyta_glamour_:

"You get sense my Brother make the other square know say no b ur fault jare."

2ru_warrior:

"Before judging One Square, remember Rudeboy want to put the song on his personal album by next year June."

Paul Okoye and Ivy welcome first child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye and his young wife, Ivy Ifeoma, have welcomed a baby girl.

On the morning of November 1, 2024, the music star took to his official Instagram page to announce the great news to fans.

Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, posted an emotional video of his three older kids from his first wife, Anita, doting on his newborn daughter with Ivy Ifeoma.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng