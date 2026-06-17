Lionel Messi scored a brilliant hat-trick for Argentina against Algeria in his first 2026 FIFA World Cup match

Kylian Mbappe had scored a brace hours earlier for France during the 3-1 win over the Teranga Lions of Senegal

Their performances, particularly Mbappe at this World Cup, could influence the 2026 Ballon d'Or award rankings

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe turned up for their countries, Argentina and France, in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Messi scored his first World Cup hat-trick during Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria to move level with Miroslav Klose in the all-time top scorers’ list.

Lionel Messi opened his 2026 FIFA World Cup account with a hat-trick. Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe, hours earlier, superbly led France to a 3-1 win over Senegal with a brace, including a long-range effort to restore France’s lead after Senegal’s goal.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland also helped Norway to a 4-1 win over Iraq, scoring two goals as the top players come to play at the tournament.

As noted by The Athletic, the 2026 Ballon d'Or award will be heavily influenced by the World Cup and some of the favourites’ countries are among the contenders to win it.

French trio of Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Mbappe, English duo of Declan Rice and Harry Kane are among this year’s favourites to win the Golden Ball.

Messi won his record-extending eighth Ballon off the back of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and fans are beginning to think he could be a contender for another after opening his 2026 account with three goals.

As much as this is a valid concern, Messi is unlikely to claim a ninth Ballon d'Or off the back of another world title, but he would be named in the top 30.

Legit.ng looks at the updated Ballon d'Or rankings after Argentina and France’s victories.

Updated 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings

Michael Olise

Bayern Munich star Michael Olise went into the tournament as one of the favourites to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or after a brilliant season in Germany, during which he won the Bundesliga and reached the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

His man-of-the-match-winning performance for France during the win over Senegal has elevated his status, and if he keeps stepping up and wins the World Cup, he could lay his hands on the Golden Ball.

Ousmane Dembele

Dembele, heading to the tournament, was the leading favourite after helping Paris Saint-Germain to consecutive UEFA Champions League trophies.

However, his performance on the opening day and in an unfamiliar position could hinder his chances, particularly with questions or starting only nine league games last season.

Harry Kane

England are yet to kick off their World Cup campaign, but Kane stands among the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or after a remarkable goalscoring season for Bayern Munich.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he former Premier League forward has scored 62 goals in all competitions to win the Bundesliga title, Golden Boot and the European Golden Shoe.

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League Golden Boot, but a trophyless season with Real Madrid limited his chances heading into the World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe helped France beat Senegal in World Cup opener. Photo by Tnani Badreddine.

Source: Getty Images

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain star takes it personally on the global stage, and if he keeps up his top performances and wins the World Cup, he will be a top contender.

Lamine Yamal

Yamal helped Barcelona win La Liga title and had an impressive run in the UEFA Champions League, but got injured close to the end of the season. He made a cameo in Spain’s opening match, during which La Roja were held to a draw by debutant Cape Verde.

Messi speaks after historic hat-trick

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi reacted after netting an impressive hat-trick against Algeria in his first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Kansas.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, on his 200th appearance for Argentina, scored his 120th goal but remains humble and grateful to God for his achievements.

Source: Legit.ng