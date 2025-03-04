The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released an official statement concerning Psquare's brother and former manager Jude Okoye

According to the lengthy post, Jude Okoye has been arraigned on fresh four count charges for allegedly stealing $1,019,762.87 and £34,537.59

The news has come as a shock to many, seeing as he was just granted a N100 million bail over an alleged N1.bn fraud

Things have intensified in the Okoye Camp as Jude seems to have found himself in a fresh mess with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that Jude, the brain behind music label Northside Music Limited, was arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged crime of money laundering involving N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59, among other counts.

Nonetheless, a fresh report by the anti-graft squad suggests that the music executive has been arraigned on fresh charges in Lagos.

The statement reads:

"EFCC Arraigns Jude Okoye on Fresh Charges in Lagos. The Lagos Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, arraigned Jude Chigozie Okoye, older brother and ex-manager of Paul and Peter Okoye, before Justice Rahman Oshodi of a Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on fresh four-count charges bordering on stealing to the tune of $1,019,762.87( One Million, Nineteen Thousand, Seven Hundred and Sixty Two Thousand United States Dollars, Eighty Seven Cents) and £34,537.59( Thirty Four Thousand, Five Hundred and Thirty Seven Pound Sterling, Fifty Nine Pence)

"Jude, who was arraigned alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd, is facing a separate seven-count charge before Justice A.O. Owoeye of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos. The fresh offences are alleged to have been committed between 2016 and 2023, and contravene Sections 278 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011."

One of the charges reads:

"Jude Chigozie Okoye and Northside Music Ltd sometimes in 2016 and 2023 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly converted to your own use, an aggregate sum of $767,544.15 (Seven hundred and sixty-seven thousand, Five hundred and forty-four dollars, Fifteen cents) which sum was paid by Lex Records Limited as payment for music digital distribution/publishing royalties and with intent to permanently deprive Peter Obunmuneme Okoye his special interest in the property."

Another charge reads:

"Jude Chigozie Okoye and Northside Music Limited between 2016 and 2023 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly converted to your own use, an aggregate sum of GBP 34,537.59 (Thirty-four thousand, five hundred and thirty-seven pounds, Fifty-nine pence), which sum was paid by Lex Records Limited as payment for music digital distribution/publishing royalties and with intent to permanently deprive Peter Obunmuneme Okoye his special interest in the property."

Peeps react to Jude Okoye's fresh charges

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@tejutony12345 said:

"Make Una comont hand for family matter. Tell them to go and meet the elders or king in there village to settle them."

@makas_o said:

"This matter long I swear. If he did this? Them do Peter wetin no good walai."

@queen_vivian1 said:

"Even people Weh no geh peace for their own home, Dey pray for peace between siblings weh geh still drink together."

@mizbibibassey said:

"Na this Jude supposed to be the last born of the family. Elder brother weh no get sense."

@sexymarine2 said:

"They played ludo with him now he's playing chess."

@official_bigchris01 said:

"Paul said Pater miss used his money and went broke... These guys do Peter wetin no good. Wickedness nah water😂😂."

@badt_girl_riri said:

"Until it happens to you before you know how much hurt Peter feels."

@_cherii_coco said:

"This man is the foundation of the problem between Peter and Paul."

@donparishairs said:

"Cynthia Morgan we are sorry."

@its_ezeaputa said:

"Omo see money ohhh God when I go smell this kind money Na abeg."

Paul Unfollows Peter After Jude Okoye's bail

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the drama between twin brothers Paul and Peter Okoye intensified as the former has unfollowed the latter online.

Recall that Jude Okoye was granted bail in the sum of N100 million after spending a few days behind bars over the alleged laundering of N1.38 billion.

Following the recent development, fans are left wondering what further drama may unfold from the family, as the controversy appears to be never-ending.

