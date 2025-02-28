The issue between Sophia and Burna boy caught the attention of all who have ears on social media

Saidaboj, a popular social influencer, has also weighed in on the matter while sharing her perspective of things

The social media commentator shared the main reason why ladies are angry about Sophia's bedroom deal with Burna Boy

By now, it is no news that Burna Boy and Sophia's bedroom activity in a bid to get a Lambo in return has become a hot topic on social media, and Saidaboj has waded in.

It started after a leaked tape where Sophia, a popular Lagos baddie, divulged all that transpired between her and Burna Boy.

Saidaboj reacts to Sophia Egbueje's situation with Burna Boy over a Lamborghini. Credit: @saidaboj, @burnaboygram, @sophiaegbueje

Apparently, Odogwu had promised her a Lamborghini in turn for a 'situation' with her, to which she agreed.

However, Burna Boy failed to deliver on his end of the bargain and kept pushing things, which exposed the situation. Everyone has been sharing their takes about the matter, and now Saidaboj is here with hers.

Reaction as Saidaboj shares her take on Sophia's situation with Burna boy. Credit: @sophiaegbueje

Rather than focus on Burna Boy, Boj blasted Nigerian ladies for taunting Sophia Egbueje over her situation. She stated that Sophia might only need to sleep with two men in a whole year to get all she needs, whereas her mockers have to sleep with several men and still struggle with their lives.

Reactions to Saidaboj's video on Sophia, Burna Boy

Read some reactions below:

@benedetteebele said:

"I don't know why girl's hate themselves so much. It's well."

@queenliquor said:

"Even the ones wey them Dey use relationship knack for free dey shade her 😂."

@iam_cynthia_a said:

"I totally agree with you dear! The way some girls act and judge their fellow girls ehhh allegedly make God help us walai!"

@mai_youth_001 said:

"Capacity saidah of the universe 👏 bundle bundle."

@jays_rtw said:

"Omo I too love this girl… finish them…..they are all jealous."

@nellycreed_ said:

"Well spoken dear👏👏👏👏👏I only felt bad the evil 3rd party recorded their conversations🥺🥺🥺because at that point she was only be vulnerable to someone she trusted 🥺🥺🥺🥺Omor Since I don dey wait you @saidaboj to talk my mind for me 🥰🥰GOD BLESS YOU."

@gbemi_talent said:

"We need beat for this denakuna, eh eh eh , denakuna 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻."

@beautiful_onyinye_utonwa said:

"Na jealous them dey jealous that Sophia girl. Girl is a full spec. Allegedly ooo."

@ritzyhairline said:

"Nah @saidaboj finally brought justice to Watin the girl wanted to achieve that’s if she’s actually the one that posted the voice recording herself. To expose Burna that thinks he won secretly. Saidbog is on point, that girl is made, it’s unfortunate this one go this way abeg."

@divvys_collections:

"No lies."

VDM laughs at Sophia Egbueje's desire for Lamborghini

Legit.ng earlier reported that social media critic Verydarkman reacted to the ongoing drama between singer Burna Boy and socialite Sophia Egbueje.

He asked for the exchange rate of Sophia's body after she demanded a Lamborghini for allegedly sleeping with Burna Boy.

In a video, he made fun of Sophia and noted what would have happened if she had gotten the Lamborghini from Burna Boy.

