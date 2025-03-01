A Nigerian woman living in Ogun state has a friend who wishes to join the Ramadan 2025 fasting

The lady stated that her friend in question does not observe the five daily compulsory Solah (prayer)

Sheikh Razaq Alimi spoke to Legit.ng and shared the religious perspective on the dilemma

FCT, Abuja - A 30-year-old Nigerian woman shared his concern.

"In our town, there is a Christian woman who fasts the month of Ramadan but does not pray. Is this fast of his valid?"

Sheikh Alimi Razaq explained that a Christian who practices fasting during Ramadan while not a Muslim is considered invalid. Photo credit: Alimi Razaq

Fasting Ramadan: What Christians need to know

Sheikh Razaq Alimi is the grand chief imam of Ijejaland in Ogun state.

Sheikh Alimi is a distinguished Islamic scholar and educator who has achieved academic excellence through his rigorous educational pursuits.

No, your friend's Ramadan fast is invalid. The pre-requisite for Ramadan fast is to be a Muslim.

If a Christian fast, he or she would not get the reward that would have been gained by a Muslim. It requires being Muslim to participate in the observance of Ramadan. Christians have their own mode of fasting.

Ramadan 2025: How Muslims mark period

Ramadan is held during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is a time for spiritual reflection, acts of charity and spending time with loved ones.

The reason Muslims fast is that Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, the other pillars being faith, prayer, charity and making the pilgrimage to Mecca – the holy city.

Before sunrise, Muslims will have a meal (suhoor) and another meal (iftar) after sunset.

Many practicing Muslims also perform additional prayers, especially at night, and attempt to recite the entire Qur'an.

Sultan declares first day of Ramadan 2025

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) declared the commencement of Ramadan 2025 in Nigeria.

The Sultan said the crescent for the commencement of the fasting period has been sighted, thus Ramadan 2025 will start on Saturday, March 1.

Sultan Abubakar appealed to wealthy individuals to assist the vulnerable and poor people by providing them with food to cushion hardship in Nigeria.

