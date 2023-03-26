Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe complained about the challenges and difficulties of being a Muslim wife during the Ramadan celebration

The actress shared a dramatic picture of herself dozing off and revealed how difficult it was for her to wake up for Sari

Mercy clarified that while she was managing better with fasting, she was still having trouble getting up to prepare food

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe complained about the difficulties of being a Muslim wife during Ramadan.

Mercy shared a picture of herself dozing off and revealed that it was difficult to wake up for sari.

Pictures of Mercy Aigbe with hubby Kazim Adeoti Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The movie star clarified that while she was managing better with fasting, she still has trouble getting up to eat in the morning since insufficient sleep makes her tired.

Mercy Aigbe slammed her husband, Kazim Adeoti, for sharing her photo online.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In her words:

"So all of you saying my hubby is calm, he is calm, can y’all see what he did to me this early morning

‘Waking up for Sari is not easy!!! I am coping very well with fasting, but you see that waking up to cook and chop early momo, is a struggle Sleep just won’t leave me alone!

‘May almighty Allah accept all our sacrifices as an act of ibadah, forgive all our sins, answer all our prayers, continue to bless us, and reward us with good deeds ."

See her post below

Netizens react to Mercy's post

officiallyndam:

"You are a Muslim now? Thought you were a Christian before? Marriage changed the religion. Interesting. Goodluck on your fasting."

sandraashionyeuzuh:

"Are you now a Christian or Muslim."

buslomde:

"But you are Christian now."

keerah_____:

"Masha Allah it's the calm beauty for me, May Allah accept our supplications as an acts of Ibadah and grant Us the rewards in both worlds and may He continue to uphold and protect your home(Amin). Lets go to Hajj together Hajia Minnah. ❤️❤️❤️"

nuriyahtraveltour:

"Almighty Allah will Accept it as an act of ibaada for us inshaallah ❤️ don't worry you will get used to it. ❤️"

Adekaz’s 1st wife marks Val with kids as he vacations in Maldives with Mercy Aigbe

While husbands were out gushing over their wives, spoiling them with gifts and trips for Valentine, Mercy Aigbe's co-wife, Funsho Adeoti, spent the day alone.

The mum of four took to her Instagram page with throwback photos of her children and wished everyone a happy Valentine's celebration.

Funsho's hashtag expressed how happy she was to have her kids, as she had nothing more to ask for.

Source: Legit.ng