Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has once again shown how deeply rooted he is as a Muslim in a viral clip

In the trending video, Lateef Adedemeji was attending a Ramadan lecture in Sagamu, Ogun state, organised by Woli Aridunnu

One of the highlights of the event was the moment the movie star went on stage to talk about Islam and the importance of Allah in the life of every Muslim

A video of Nigerian movie star Lateef Adedimeji attending a Ramadan lecture has created quite a stir on social media.

The popular Nollywood actor is one of the most famous Muslim actors in the movie industry, and he has constantly shown how proud he is of his religion.

A video of Lateef Adedimeji attending a Ramadan lecture in Sagamu and preaching about Islam goes viral. Photo credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

In the clip making the rounds online, Lateef Adedimeji was seen attending a Ramadan lecture organised by Woli Aridunnu, a Muslim content creator.

The event was held in Sagamu, Ogun state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lateef Adedimeji preaches about the importance religion

During the Ramadan lecture, Lateef Adedimeji went in stage to preach about the importance of Allah and religion in a person's life.

He noted that no matter what he does be it as an actor or other things he always strives to ensure that his faith resonates through it.

Lateef has always been passionate about Islam. Legit.ng recalls when Lateef Adedimeji attended a show organised by Shola Allyson and was called on stage by the singer.

The movie star performed on stage using Islamic verses but did the poem using a Christian chant style. He was criticised at the time for using Islam verses in such manners.

Watch the video of Lateef Adedimeji preaching about Allah, Islam and his work:

Reactions trail video of Lateef Adedimeji preaching

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Lateef Adedimeji's Ramadan videos:

@ericky_7714:

"Abdul’lateef I just love you . May this Ramadan bring you peace, joy, and blessings."

@yusuf_miftaudeen:

"Very happy for you boss, being a Muslim is the greatest blessing, with dat you are rich, intelligent, and loved by people , inshallah you will enjoy the goodies of the hereafter too."

@atm_annobiy:

"Biidhnillehi You will never loose my brother for you’re on the right path."

@billionsurprises:

"Watching this made me smile."

@daughter_of_adedimejis:

"Hmmmmmmmm ko nse orire ✅ More grace daddy."

@woliagba_ayoajewole:

"Gbe Soke."

@officialdrkk:

"E gbo Olorun tobi."

@daughter_of_adedimejis:

"May Allah continue to bless you sir."

@omogebalyqz:

"May the almighty be pleased with you Alhaji. Sheuuu!!!"

Bimpe opens up about her marriage to Adedimeji

Legit.ng recalls an earlier report about Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe, where she opened up about her marriage to Lateef Adedimeji.

During an interview with Debbie Shokoya, she shared how her hubby, Lateef, brought out a different side of her personality.

Bimpe noted during the chat that she's a private person, but since she married Lateef, she's become more extroverted.

Source: Legit.ng