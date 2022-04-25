The 2022 edition of Ramadan fasting is gradually coming to an end, during the blessed month, some Nigerian celebrities have taken it upon themselves to stage programmes

These celebrities organised Islamic events in form of lectures or prayer session for the public to attend or join online

Legit.ng takes a look at 5 Nigeria entertainers who have during the month of Ramadan staged events for the general public

The holy month of Ramadan is gradually coming to an end and many people have tapped into the blessing that comes with it.

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the Nigerian celebrities who have dome significant events during this year's event.

1. Adedimeji Lateef

Popular Nollywood actor, Adedimeji Lateef channeled the inner Muslim cleric in him after a video of him preaching to the people emerged online.

The actor wowed many people who never knew he's got the potential to be an Islamic preacher as the congregation mervelled at how fluent he is in Arabic language.

Social media users commended him for the good job he did and prayed for him.

2. Mustapha Sholagbade

Another Nollywood actor, Mustapha Sholagbade who is also grounded in the Arabic language decided to dedicate the late 10 days of Ramadan to special prayers.

Mustapha stays up every night for special prayer in the final days of the holy month to keep up with his followers on Instagram

Many people join the actor during his interesting session on Instagram live, watch one of his videos below:

3. Small Doctor

Singer, Small doctor organised a special Ramadan lecture in Agege on Sunday, April 24, with fuji musician, Pasuma Alabi also in attendance.

Sheikh Jamiu Ami Olohun was the guest lecturer at the event and the crowd turned up in their numbers to witness the beautiful moment.

Watch video of when Fuji star, Pasuma arrived at the Ramadan lecture below:

4. Adebayo Salami

Veteran actor, Adebayo Salami popularly known as Oga Bello gathered some of his colleagues as they attended his annual Ramadan lecture.

The actor shared different moments from the event on Instagram as he continued a good job during the holy month.

Check out photos of some of the celebrities who attended the actor's Ramadan lecture below:

5. Aiyeloyun

Veteran Islamic singer, Qamardeen Odunlami better known as Aiyeloyun usually engages his followers during interesting sessions online.

The singer will share videos where he will preach, sing and answer questions from his fans online.

Watch one of his programmes online below:

Source: Legit.ng