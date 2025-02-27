6 Times Super Eagles Stars Show Off Fashion Taste After Ademola Lookman’s Outfit

Ademola Lookman shows off he's got fashion sense and not just football skills with his recent post on Instagram

The London-born star looks unbothered by the recent public spat with Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini

Though rare, Lookman is one of the Super Eagles stars who is not scared to show off their fashion sense on Instagram

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is the hottest boy in town after showing off his fashion sense during a promotional campaign for his outfitter.

Lookman seems unbothered by the recent public spat with Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini after the manager criticised him for a penalty miss.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring for Atalanta against Empoli. Photo by Gabriele Maltinti.

Source: Getty Images

The reigning African Footballer of the Year shared photos of himself on his Instagram page, kitted out in Adidas outfits from head to toe, which got fans gushing over his fashion taste.

The London-born forward is not one of the Super Eagles stars who shows off as his page is mostly filled with football memories, but when he does, he does it clean.

His outfits to the 2024 Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris, France and his detailed agbada at the 2024 CAF Awards in Marrakech, Morocco, are testaments to what he can do whenever he wants to.

Legit.ng looks at five times Super Eagles stars blew us away with their fashion this year.

Times Super Eagles star dazzled in fashion

1. Victor Osimhen

According to ESPN Africa, Nottingham Forest star Taiwo Awoniyi named Victor Osimhen as the best dressed Super Eagles star, and the Galatasaray forward has lived up to that in recent times.

He doesn't miss showing off his fashion on his Instagram page with captionless posts of him donning designer outfits, complemented with his big ice pieces of jewellery.

2. Ola Aina

Ola Aina in action for Nottingham Forest during their 0-0 draw against Arsenal. Photo by MI News/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Mr Lulu, as he is fondly referred to, is one of the most fashionable Nigerian players and constantly delights his fans on social media, particularly Snapchat and Instagram. He has shown off a couple of times already this year.

3. Alex Iwobi

Iwobi is a footballer, a rapper and a fashionista. The Arsenal academy graduate is an advocate for dressing well and lives by this mantra each time he shows off his fashion taste on Instagram.

4. Victor Boniface

Boniface is the meme and savage king on social media, but he sure knows how to dress. He rocks designer outfits but keeps it simple and sweet. Like his ‘senior man’ Osimhen, he rocks a customised “Big Vic” ice chain.

5. Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi doesn't joke with his appearance and isn't shy to show off to his fans on Instagram. The Leicester City midfielder is outspoken with his fashion as he is daring with his tackles on the pitch and rocks them with a big smile.

6. Maduka Okoye

Okoye rocks it in black and rocks it simply. The German-born goalkeeper became the darling of many female football fans when he broke onto the scene with the Super Eagles in 2019.

Lookman tipped to replace Salah

Legit.ng reported that Lookman has been tipped to replace Mohamed Salah if or when the Egyptian leaves Liverpool, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Lookman is certain to leave Atalanta this summer, and it has nothing to do with the recent outburst against head coach Gasperini last week after the UCL elimination.

