Actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband Kazeem Adeoti, aka Adekaz, recently became the topic of discussion on social media

The couple hosted a Ramadan lecture that had actors like Femi Adebayo, Faithia Williams, Kemi Afolabi, and a host of others in attendance

Videos from the event sparked mixed reactions; while some people gushed over the couples, others bashed Mercy Aigbe

Actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband Adekaz are in the news again after hosting friends, colleagues, and family to a Ramadan lecture.

The event was held in a hall with clerics admonishing the crowd, including Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Salami, Faithia Balogun, Kemi Afolabi, and other celebrities.

Mercy, dressed in white all through, was seen by her husband's side and welcomed guests into their event at other times.

Despite being in the spotlight, the actress and her man still managed to melt hearts with subtle loved-up moments as they prayed.

"Today’s Ramadan Lecture was a huge success.... Alhamdulilahi robil al-amin cc @kazimadeoti ❤️"

Other videos from Mercy Aigbe's event

The clerics called Mercy and her man out as they prayed for them.

Mercy Aigbe happily welcomed her colleague, Femi Adebayo. They shared a hug before he went in to take a seat.

His dad, Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello also made an appearance.

Faithia Williams arrived at the Ramadan lecture, and Mercy Aigbe welcomed her with so much respect.

Kemi Afolabi gets special mention and prayers.

Adekaz gives vote of thanks at the end of the event.

Reactions to Mercy Aigbe and hubby's event

rakiya_d:

"She looks very uncomfortable."

asma.lig:

"The connection between both of them.. The chemistry is so obvious. May Allah SWT continue to bless your couple. When you marry a leader this is what happens."

toyin_abraham:

"@realmercyaigbe your smilelove it."

har__nike:

"This woman is so beautiful and stylish"

pearlmoda:

"Power couple ❤️❤️❤️Alihamdulilah. It was a great one from the lecture to the food May Allah be praised "

iam_jimson:

"Imagine the respect Mercy Aigbe Gave Madam Fatiha there "

esternvally:

"Faithia Balogun is the most highly respected actress in yoruba movie industry. I have a very huge regards for her any day any time."

big_moooore:

"Mama dan old but she still dae there"

sayraah_a:

"Alhaja say "God bless you" too."

mz_tookee:

"D way Femi was callin the alhajaso much sarcasm"

opaluwachenemi_:

"Hmmmm God Abeg ohh, if I must stay married was a person."

yetunde.sonaike.7:

"This life. This man is one kind.abandon your first family and praying up and down. God dey."

officialtee4tosin:

"No one can tell me that this man isn't under a SP3LL."

khykhelom:

"To collect something no easy at allsee as mercy is trying so much for us to know she's enjoying her marriage "

Mercy Aigbe laments struggles of a Muslim wife during Ramadan

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe complained about the difficulties of being a Muslim wife during Ramadan.

Mercy shared a picture of herself dozing off and revealed that it was difficult to wake up for sahur.

The movie star clarified that while she was managing better with fasting, she still has trouble getting up to eat in the morning since insufficient sleep makes her tired.

