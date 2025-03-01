A Nigerian clergyman has made public a scary vision he had about Donald Trump's United States

The pastor, who had foreseen the death of actor Mr Ibu, said "the hand of him that sat upon the throne" showed him the vision

The vision he shared worried internet users, with some people calling on God to intervene and avert it

Enugu-based seer and pastor Robert Jr. has shared a worrying vision he had about the United States.

In a Facebook post, the senior prophet of Grace Confirmation Church Worldwide attributed the great vision to someone who sat upon the throne.

Pastor's scary vision

According to the clergyman, a plane crash in the US is coming and he suggested that it could happen in Massachusetts, a state in the New England region of the Northeastern United States.

The cleric added that it is a plot of evil and prayed God helped the country. He wrote:

"I SAW IT IN A GREAT VISION: THE HAND OF HIM that sat upon the throne showed me!

"A PLANE CRASH IN USA IS COMING 🇺🇸 MASSACHUSETTS!!! A plot of evil! May God help thee! 👁️"

Nigerians react to pastor's vision

Stephen Abigail said:

"God have mercy 🙏."

Silvesta Maurice said:

"Lord have mercy upon your people."

Shalom Mel Iheanacho said:

"God please take control."

BrightMia Afuluchukwuokikeabiama Onogolu said:

"May God stop it in Jesus Name."

Francis Rosemary said:

"It will not stand nor prevail in Jesus name."

Gold Max said:

"Now that God has showed you....pray so dat it won't happen,,,,,dats why u are a man of God."

Vera Caleb said:

"May this not happen in Jesus Name 👏.

"Father let their be sign but let it not come to pass Amen."

David Daku said:

"I beg you to help us see where Liah Sharibu who was kidnapped by Boko Haram is 🙏🙏."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that pastor Robert Jr, who prophesied about the death of actor Mr Ibu, had spoken about three politicians.

Pastor Robert Jr's prophecy about Moses Bliss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that pastor Robert Jr's scary prophecy in 2023 about gospel singer Moses Bliss had resurfaced on social media.

The prophecy on Bliss was declared by Robert Jr., the pastor who foresaw Mr Ibu's death and spoke about it during his church's cross-over service on December 31, 2023.

The cleric released 42 prophecies, which were seen on a WhatsApp platform reportedly belonging to his church, Grace Confirmation Church Worldwide.

