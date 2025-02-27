VeryDarkMan seems to weathering this chaotic moment with 'steeze' as he shared great news about his NGO

The popular social media critic went online to share the much-anticipated update about his NGO, which has been a controversial topic for a while

In his new video, VDM revealed that one Mr anonymous sent him the sum of N50 million naira, igniting cheers from netizens

Nigerian social media users were glad to hear VDM talk about something that differed from his dram with Nedu and others involved.

It is no news that VDM dragged the on-air personality over N60 million in scholarship funds to encourage Nigerian students. According to reports, Nedu charged the body responsible for the scholarship the sum of N60 million, which he allegedly failed to deliver on his promise.

VDM receives N50 Million in his NGO account, shares new plans. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM's revelation caused Nedu's legal team to contact VDM via his Instagram direct message, alerting him of an impending court case.

The audacious critic, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, some months ago, taunted Nigerians who fell for his claim that N180 million was hacked from his non-governmental organisation account.

Following that, he revealed the total balance as N240 million while urging Nigerians to continue to donate, and according to a new post, a fresh donation has been made.

A socialite, who pleaded to remain anonymous, has just donated the sum of N50 million naira into a VDM account. This brought the total balance in the NGO to the sum of N303.1 Million.

VDM also gave a shout-out to his best friend Koko Pee for introducing him to such a benevolent man.

Watch the video here:

While speaking, VDM mentioned his plans to start up a water project in communities. He also stated that a number will be put up for people who need water in their communities to call.

He also mentioned that the school project will soon commence and encouraged his fans to keep contributing.

Many react as VDM share his NGO account balance. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

It will be recalled that dresser Idris Okuneye Better known as Bobrisky descended on VeryDrakMan over his case with Nedu and others.

Recall that VDM and Bobrisky were at loggerheads before he left the country after the critic released evidence against him. In a new lengthy post, Bobrisky did not hold back in expressing how bitter he feels about VDM to the public, triggering reactions from fans.

He wrote:

"I'm very sure out of many court cases you have one or two judgment will give you 5yrs to serve. Many people following you are just waiting for the day you will be finally shut up for good. Look at the time you were in prison for just 21 days people where so happy." "Everyday i keep praying for a day you will say what will put in big tremble."

"Congrats to me you close to it. I can't wait to SLAY in all black to celebrate when you looked up. I'm expecting you to reply me so i can fire you back. Now i have ur time let the battle begin."

VDM shares NGO bank statement

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Verydarkman, in a video, shared his NGO bank statement as proof that no money was missing from the account.

In the video that went viral, the social media critic also revealed the new total balance in his NGO account as he called on Nigerians to donate more.

Several Nigerians, including music star Davido, reacted to VDM's video, and some netizens also berated him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng