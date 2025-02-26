Nigerian comedian Deeone trended online after he showed off picture evidence he claimed to have against Verydarkman

He announced that he was in the capital city of Abuja and was ready to hand the documents over to the appropriate authorities

The reality TV star further bragged about more implicating clips he has on the activist and what he intends to do with them

Nigerian comedian Deeone, whose real name is Aderombi Adedayo Martin has dived deeper into the pieces of evidence he claims to have against social media activist Verydarkman.

Deeone mentioned that he was in Abuja to take his fight with VDM to another level.

Recall that the two have been at odds since Deeone announced during an interview on the Honest Bunch podcast that Verydarkman is gay.

This sparked a clash between Verydarkman and the podcast's presenter, Nedu Wazobia, who currently stepped away from the job

The Big Brother Naija former housemate has been on several media rounds talking about the incriminating proof he has against Verydarkman’s sexuality.

In a recent video, he revealed a sneak peek of the alleged proof he has of Verydarkman involved with a man in the bedroom

Deeone shared a printed monochrome picture of a man looking like the critic’s best friend Kokopee with his mouth wide.

According to the reality TV star, it was a scene from one of the pieces of evidence he claimed to have.

He stated that he does not intend to distribute the videos online, but will instead submit them to the relevant authorities, hence his recent visit to Abuja.

He said …

“I just entered Abuja now. Lemme just burst your head small. Who be this way dey open mouth like say something dey inside…like say e dey collect something. Black and white dey; colored dey. If you have evidence eh, don’t post it on social media; take it to the appropriate authorities and see if the law will not take its course. If I release half of the things I have, social media go scatter.”

Watch the video below:

Deeone’s new alleged evidence against Verydarkman trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nwaobianoziee wrote:

"Press him neck… no let him breathe."

ovuakpoikolo said:

"Nothing dey dere u dey stylishly bringing nedu down... Na you go end this nedu career.... This Ur one cap wey be like village head master..."

leeeymarrrrh wrote:

"I like how he’s on VDM issues like d0g wia grab bone … because that’s what VDM do to people also."

franciscaenoh said:

"Oh my God,vdbm done burst kokopi nyansh?😂😂😂?"

lasking_trobe wrote:

"You no dey ever show evidence complete, wetin you dey hide ? Show us evidence na if na true abi wetin dey worry this boy."

lord.owens wrote:

"The truth is that vdm has nothing against this guy, him for don spill."

ia_ghe069 said:

"The pain in this guy's voice is that VDM collected 100million from Don Jazzy and did nt get 1 naira. Na that one dey pain am."

Deeone dares VDM to sue him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Deeone thrashed Verydarkman and dared him to sue him.

He noted that he had proof against VDM and that the social critic should stop tackling Nedu because he gave him a platform on his podcast.

Deeone also claimed that Nedu never paid him to appear on the Honest Bunch podcast, and he shared his next line of action.

