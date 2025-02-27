Daddy Freeze has reacted to news that the EFCC remanded PSquare's elder brother and former manager in prison

A couple of hours ago, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) took Jude Okoye, the elder brother and former manager of the defunct P-Square to court

The news has been met with mixed reactions from fans and also Daddy Freeze, who shared his thoughts

Nigerian social media users were shocked to hear about the case of the elder brother and former manager of P-Square being arraigned in court over an alleged N1.3bn, $1 million and £34,537.59 fraud.

It is now public knowledge that the Okoye brothers have been at loggerheads for some months now and have constantly hung their dirty linen on social media.

Daddy Freeze reacts as Jude Okoye gets arraigned in court. Credit: @judenegees, @daddyfreeze

According to the Vanguard, one of the charges states:

"That you, Jude Okoye Chigozie and Northside Music Ltd, sometime in 2022 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did directly acquire a landed property known as No 5, Tony Eromosele Street, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos worth ₦850,000,000.00 (Eight hundred and fifty million naira) only, which money you knew or reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful acts, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 18 (2)(d) and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022."

Daddy Freeze advises PSqure brothers over Jude's predicament. Credit: @judeengees

Another charge alleges that Okoye and his company, in 2022, used a bureau de change to convert $1,019,762.87—held in an Access Bank account operated by Northside Music Ltd—into naira and transferred the funds into various bank accounts to conceal the illicit origin of the money.

Reacting to the controversial situation, Daddy Freeze advised that PSquare should handle their family business privately.

He noted that everyone online has one family issue or the other with their families, but they ensure it never slips out on social media.

See the video here:

Daddy Freeze's clip spurs online comments

Read some reactions below:

@chrisemilomedia said:

"So make him keep quiet in the name of family and allow them to rip off his hardwork Abi ??? Oga na family wey respect me I go respect."

@kingjudeversion reacted:

"Why did Jude have to siphon money from the business ? If the gentleman approach is not working I think you have to take the other way. Family is not determined by blood ties it’s determined by loyalty , love and respect."

@franckobarezi said:

"Family or no family, him divert fund abi he no divert???? Covering under family ties to hurt the same family member. Let love lead sha."

@pharm_heljoe said:

"Did Peter try sorting it out with his brother initially? Did rude boy instead of addressing the issues amicably at a point told Peter to go do his worst? .. if yes …Toor."

@ibeh.fabio said:

"Family no dey for money matter ooo cos nobody will feed u when u go broke."

