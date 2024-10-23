Toke Makinwa has shared more pictures from her 40th birthday Thanksgiving service in Lagos, which was studded by celebrities in the entertainment industry

Aside from her colleagues, Toke Makinwa has shared pictures of her spiritual fathers, who were also present at the Thanksgiving service

One of the pictures the media personality shared showed her kneeling before Pastor Ituah Ighodalo for prayers

Media personality and fashionista Toke Makinwa has expressed gratitude to colleagues, her family, and friends who attended her 40th birthday Thanksgiving service in Lagos on Sunday, October 20.

Toke Makinwa also gave a special shout-out to her fathers of faith and clergymen Poju Yomade, Ituah Ighodalo, and Florish Peters, who attended the event.

Toke Makinwa hails her spiritual fathers. Credit: tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

One of the pictures that stood out was the one showing the media personality kneeling before Pastor Ighodalo for prayers at the event.

An extract from Toke's appreciation message read:

"All my Father’s of faith, who had a busy Sunday preaching at their different churches but still made out the time to come and bless me, I remain grateful. Pastor Ituah prayed for me and I knew he blessed me from the bottom of his heart @pastorituahighodalo PFlowwww @flourishpeters preached up a storm in 10 minutes @pastorpoju thank you so much for praying over the event."

Slide the post below to see pictures from Toke Makinwa's 40th birthday Thanksgiving service

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Toke Makinwa debunked rumours about her wedding.

Fans, celebs celebrate Toke Makinwa

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:

abakamensa:

"I love the fact that it was a thanksgiving service, this woman loves God."

nonsochi_:

"So eventful it’s giving greenleaf series #shechangeseverything."

hawa_magaji:

"God was indeed in the room with us, we need a do over soon 🥹🙏🏻. I pray this new age is one of the best years of your life."

abirydland:

"You go still preach las las."

Toke Makinwa slays in peach outfit

The fashionista looked stunning in a peach and black dress for the premiere of the Water and Garri movie.

Toke Makinwa has earned her place as a fashionista in the industry by consistently creating classy outfits.

Her pieces of jewellery complemented the attire, and her fans admitted that she dressed to kill.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng