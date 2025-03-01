Tiwa Savage's ex-husband, Teebillz, has retraced his steps against media personality Toke Makinwa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the music executive attacked Toke for the statements she made during Annie Idibia and 2baba’s marriage crisis

In a recent update, Teebillz poured out his heart and noted the mistake he made towards the Youtuber, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage's ex-husband, Tunji Balogun, also known as Teebillz, has issued a heartfelt public apology to Toke Makinwa, who is a close friend of the songstress.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Teebillz threw shade at Toke Makinwa, amid singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, and Annie’s divorce.

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband Teebillz resolves issues with Toke Makinwa. Credit: @teebilz323, @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

It all started when 2baba took to social media to announce his separation from Annie. Toke blasted the music star shortly after, and a report made the rounds claiming that Annie Idibia was in rehab with Toke and Tiwa Savage overseeing her care.

A few days after this report from Stella Dimoko Korkus went viral, Teebillz posted a photo of Tiwa Savage bonding with their son and her stepson. The music executive accompanied the post with a caption saying that people should stay out of family feuds.

Not long after, Teebillz made another post on his social media page where he put Toke Makinwa on blast. According to the talent manager, the media personality cannot know the type of forgiveness associated with having a child for a man.

Not long after, Teebillz made another post on his social media page where he put Toke Makinwa on blast. According to the talent manager, the media personality cannot know the type of forgiveness associated with having a child for a man.

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband apologises to Toke Makinwa. Credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Teebillz pens heartfelt note for Toke Makinwa

The talent manager apologised for acting prematurely and out of character. He blamed his careless behaviour on his feelings for 2baba Idibia and Annie.

He mentioned his wish to meet with Toke in private to resolve their differences.

Teebillz wished the YouTuber would forgive his emotional inadequacy and that his son would not be happy seeing him mistreat one of his favourite aunties.

He wrote:

“My sincere apologies, TM. I jumped the gun and goofed.....I honestly acted out of character because of the unconditional love I have for Annie & King 2! My action was based on expired knowledge and a lack of understanding of the current occurrences.

“I hope you spare my ignorance. Hopefully, I get the chance to privately apologize to sort out our differences. My action was exactly what I accused you of. Hope you forgive my emotional incompetence, pls @tokemakinwa. Jamil can't find out I disrespected one of her favorite aunties. What example I'm i setting!”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Teebilzz apology to Toke Makinwa

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kiddies_tablets wrote:

"It takes a real one to do this. I don’t care what y’all say but it’s fulfilling when the apology is as loud as the disrespect was."

supadavina said:

"I sincerely love your courage, humanity, and true emotions. This really might not come easy for you. The fact that you place aside your ego and put some persons into consideration is worthy of you. If this is from a place of love, then I respect you more."

queengoddesssmay wrote:

"Why are you guys like this? To err is human, to forgive is divine. He has already apologised, so who are you all to still be acting like saints? Una be TM or what?"

ifeyinwaobi5 said:

"Always bashing without asking and coming to say sorry all the time, oga calm down and do ur findings before coming online to bash people jare."

thelolabillions wrote:

"He is always jumping the gun, maybe always be calming down before putting mouth in people business, However, its a good thing you apologized though, it takes a mature man to own up publicly to your wrongs. I hope Toke can forgive you and y'all can move forward."

lizzytore said:

"You're not sorry.. you're just apologizing cus Tiwa is mad at you for your post, shey you didn't know how they were before you came bashing her publicly."

rock_p_of_nigeria said:

"Yeye man 😂 u no get sense at all, Wat really makes a man??"

dacool_joedee wrote:

"Teebillz and understanding na 5 and 6.. takes a real man .. I salute u boss."

Toke Makinwa breaks silence after Teebillz's post

Legit.ng reported that Toke Makinwa made a social media appearance after Teebillz blasted her online.

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz, had slammed Toke over her input in singer 2baba and Annie Idibia’s divorce case.

Toke’s new post amid the online drama with Teebillz raised a series of mixed reactions from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng