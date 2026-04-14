Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has cleared the air on the viral claim that she locked up X influencer, Big Ayo, for a second time

The rumour began after a now-deleted post by an X user named Khan claimed the influencer was detained and that the actress was behind it

While many fans thought their messy 2024 battle had started all over again, Toyin revealed exactly where she was when the fresh drama broke out

Many fans assumed Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham had resumed her fierce battle against online trolls following a massive social media uproar.

However, the actress has dismissed viral rumours claiming she orchestrated the recent re-arrest of X influencer, known as Big Ayo.

Toyin Abraham speaks out after a viral post links her to Big Ayo’s alleged arrest, firmly denying involvement in the trending situation. Photo: toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

The drama started when a now-deleted post by an X user named Khan alleged that the influencer was detained again, and that Toyin Abraham was behind the arrest.

This fresh allegation instantly triggered huge conversations about her past online clashes.

In July 2024, Big Ayo made deeply offensive remarks regarding Toyin Abraham's family.

He had accused the actress of using funds linked to political support to finance a personal procedure for her husband.

At that specific time, an emotionally distressed Toyin Abraham arrested the influencer and made it clear to the public that she would never tolerate insults aimed at her household.

Meanwhile, while reacting to the new claim of rearresting the influencer, Toyin Abraham denied any involvement in the whole matter, pointing out that she was just busy working on a movie set when the wild rumour surfaced online.

“Arrest Ayo as how, pls this is a fake and false news. I’m onset filming”, she clarified.

The actress maintained that she holds no grudges and asked the original poster to take down the misleading claim immediately.

“Pls kindly disregard I didn’t get Ayo or anyone arrested, it’s all love from me Thank you and I will advise to kindly take this down pls.” the filmmaker firmly stated in her post.

Check out Toyin Abraham's post below:

Fans react to Toyin Abraham's clarification post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans largely showed support for the actress, with many condemning the person who spread the false information.

@UtdKhare said:

"Aunty Toyin, you need to start dealing with animals like this."

@idofoi commented:

"They want to distract you with your name. And it will not work. God will continue to bless you."

@Irebamiolakanm1 wrote:

"They sha want to tarnish your image and God won't allow it."

@otabor_p reacted:

"God will see you through ma'am it's clear they don't like you at all but you will stand strong 💪"

@youngmoney9ice said:

"Oloriburuku ni bobo @Khanstillday. He's the one spreading fake news. Eranko 🐐"

@_chiefagbabiaka commented:

"Oloriburuku lawon Omo yi.....nah another Agenda"

Toyin Abraham dismisses fresh allegation of arresting Big Ayo again, says she was busy filming when the rumour spread. Photo: toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham sparks debate over kneeling gesture

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham stirred reactions after a video showed her kneeling to greet billionaire couple Razaq and Shade Okoya at an event.

The actress attended a 70th birthday celebration where she greeted the couple in the traditional Yoruba way, which drew mixed reactions online.

While some praised her for respecting culture, others criticised her actions, but she later defended herself, saying she would always honour those who deserve respect.

Source: Legit.ng