Nigerian singer Burna Boy has broken his silence on social media amid the Sophia Egbueje Lambo scandal

After the phone call where Sophia shared the details of her dealings with Burna Boy was exposed, the music star finally reacted

Burna Boy’s reaction posts quickly went viral on the internet and several netizens dropped their hot takes

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has finally reacted to the Lamborghini drama between him and social media influencer, Sophia Egbueje.

Recall that social media was thrown into a frenzy after a phone call exposed Burna Boy’s failed promise to pay for Sophia’s Lamborghini after he was informed of her plan to buy it. The Grammy-winning musician reportedly made the promise in his bid to sleep with her but failed to hold up his end of the deal after their bedroom dealings.

Nigerians speak as Burna Boy finally reacts to Lambo drama with Sophia Egbueje. Photos: @burnaboygram, @sophiaegbueje

Source: Instagram

After drama ensued online over the exposed phone call, Burna Boy finally made an appearance on social media amid the heat.

The music star, who recently unveiled his relationship with American singer, Chloe Bailey, took to his official Instagram stories to react.

Burna Boy posted a video of himself driving a Ferrari and showing off his expensive designer wristwatch. In a subsequent clip, the award-winning musician posted a video of himself in a private jet. After showing his face for some seconds, Burna Boy panned the camera to show his empty bed in the aircraft.

See the clips below:

Reactions as Burna Boy breaks silence on Lambo scandal

Burna Boy’s reaction to the Lambo scandal with Sophia Egbueje soon drew the attention of many Nigerians. Several of them dropped their hot takes on the matter:

Citizen_stev said:

“Imagine driving in a vehicle people know you got from Puna exchange...how you go take do Shankara or caution person for Lagos traffic 😭.”

Swt_juie said:

“ODG wey dey make fake promises before e knack😢 una favorite wey dey childish.”

Badguyforrealmen said:

“Burnaboy had to promise a whole Lamborghini just so he could sleep with babe. Na wa o. Even artiste sef dey struggle to get babe. That gender eh 😂😂.”

Big_fugar' said:

“Brotherhood is proud of you boss 😂.”

Its.kemzy_ said:

“Man of the year he’s acting unbothered 😂.”

Rully_king1 wrote:

“Tbh, I like Wetin Burna boy do that girl , , , Burna mama never drive lambo na you wan first drive am because of 1 round, something way you too enjoyed , funny how women had manipulated soo many men into paying for something they took enjoy, they even enjoy it more. 😂.”

Officiall_lily_02 wrote:

“A very lowkey bad man😅.”

Jennifer_agara said:

“I don’t know why people are dragging dis Sophia girl. These are things girls gist about. So y is everyone claiming to be assistant Jesus just because a recording leaked???? D girl was just pained and was talking to her sister about something her friend did to her, which is normal between girls to talk about stuffs. So why tagging her as tho she was calling Burner out over Lambo???? She even bought it herself regardless so what’s d ish Nigerians????”

King_maxgrandson wrote:

“😂😂😂 brotherhood is proud of burnaboy.”

P_e_s_c_o_07 said:

“Genius 🤴. No sign of Weakness 🐐.”

Lashw.favy said:

“Bad guy😂.”

Symba reacts to Burna's Lambo scandal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that US exotic dancer and model, Symba, reacted to the Lambo scandal between Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje.

The American star dragged Burna's ex, Stefflon Don, into the matter as she slammed Sophie for thinking she could get a car from the singer.

Recall that in 2024, Symba called out Burna Boy for owing her some money after their transaction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng