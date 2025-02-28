American exotic dancer and model, Symba, has reacted to the Lambo drama between Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje

After a phone call exposed Sophia Egbueje’s Lamborghini deal with Burna Boy, the US model shared her two cents

Symba included Burna Boy’s ex-bae, Stefflon Don, in her reaction and netizens dropped their hot takes

American exotic dancer and model, Symba’s reaction to Burna Boy’s Lamborghini drama with Sophia Egbueje, is making headlines.

Recall that Sophia Egbueje and Burna Boy aka Damini Ogulu’s drama began trending after a phone call went viral of the 28-year-old influencer detailing how she got to sleep with the singer and what he promised her in exchange for it.

After the scandalous phone call went viral, Symba took to Instagram to share her take on the matter.

US model Symba reacts to Burna Boy and Sophia's Lambo drama. Photos: @symbaserothick, @burnaboyworld, @sopiaegbueje

The curvy US model explained in a few words that Burna Boy was not the most generous person to women. According to Symba, even Stefflon Don had to wait for years before he got her a Rolls Royce but Sophia who just came into the picture wanted to get a Lambo out of him.

The exotic dancer claimed that before then, Burna had only been gifting Symba designer handbags and not even wristwatches.

In her words:

“Sister wife who has been around for yearsssss finally got a Birkin and you around for 7 minutes wants to collect Lambo truck lol. Steff waited years before she got that car before that he was gifting her Bulgari Bags not even the watches. Abeg Rest.”

See a screenshot of Symba’s comment below:

US dancer reacts to Burna Boy and Sophia's Lambo drama. Photos: @symbaserothick

Recall that in 2024, Symba took to social media to call out Burna Boy for owing her an undisclosed amount of money.

In the heated rant, the exotic dancer vowed to spill the singer’s secrets if he did not pay her what he owed. According to her, she wasn’t like the London girls he was used to sleeping with.

Reactions as Symba reacts to Burna’s Lambo drama

Symba’s reaction to Burna Boy’s Lambo drama with Sophia Egbueje raised even more comments from other social media users:

Tumexxjr said:

“Burna def has a type😂.”

Mimibalo1 said:

“Burna go reach everybody 🤣.”

Olufunmi_rae wrote:

“Burna no Dey pay for Opueeeh allegedly oo😂.”

Hardeynyke_ said:

“Odogwu dey run girls street ooo🤣.”

Iampaschaline said:

“But if she was that smart she would have waited to get it before he cut her cake naaa😂.”

Goddess_deb wrote:

“This is what I hate in all of these. Babe that was just in her world before.”

Caramelsmudge wrote:

“Lmao. The thing with stuff like this is that the narrative keeps getting twisted. She never asked him for the lambo though. He literally told her he heard from Mannie and Ama that she’s trying to cop a lambo, that why didn’t she tell him… he’d get it for her. She never even asked him for it.”

_naimat__b wrote:

“AMA and papaya fit each other for real 😂😂.”

Allie_jhay said:

“Why is she putting mouth in Nigeria affair 😒.”

Hersheyberry056 said:

“Burna Boy nah Giran. He like Osho free ehn 😂.”

Faith_osems wrote:

“Omoo he just ripped her off her clitocurrency.”

Cubana Chiefpriest taunts Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that socialite Cubana Chiefpriest reacted to Burna Boy's Lambo drama with Sophia Egbueje.

The socialite blasted Burna Boy for not keeping to his promise and accused him of being an ‘audio money’ person. According to Chiefpriest, the act of sleeping with men for money is as old as time and the brotherhood is super ashamed that the singer did not keep to his end of the bargain in the business deal.

Recall that Burna Boy and Chiefpriest's drama started after the singer allegedly gave the celebrity barman's cousin some money in a bid to ridicule him.

