Nollywood actress Niyi-Aluko Olukemi Gold, aka Divagold, has shared her thoughts about keeping one's body till marriage.

She also spoke about what some Nollywood practitioners get themselves involved in aside from acting before they become rich.

The movie star spoke about other issues in this interesting conversation with Legit.ng.

Why abstinence before marriage is hard

Divagold shared her opinion on the need to keep oneself before marriage and not engage in bedroom activities. She said:

"It is hard for this generation to keep themselves before marriage. If it was when there was no social media and people have no exposure, it would have been possible. Christians are now being tempted, not to talk about people who are not close to God. Besides, teenagers are now getting married."

Speaking about what ladies should look out for before getting married to a guy, the actress said:

"Ensure that the guy communicates well so that he does not put you in his mind when you didn't intentionally offend him. The person has to be understanding and is not violent."

She also shared other factors that ladies should look out for before getting married to any man. In Divagold's words:

"He has to have the fear of God and must be financially stable. Ladies who are not materialistic love men who have money and are family-oriented. It is good to ask God for your kind of man so that you do not fall into the wrong hands."

Acting can make you rich, Diva Gold says

The role interpreter also shared the financial benefits of being in the movie industry. She admitted that aside from fame, one can also acquire wealth from the profession.

"If you have no responsibility, acting can make you rich. When you get to a point in your career, it is how you carry yourself and build your brand that will make you rich. However, if you don't have a good manager, it can affect you. The grace of God is also very important."

Diva Gold on actresses being more successful

The film star shared her thoughts on the notion that actresses are richer than their male counterparts in Nollywood.

"I don't believe that actresses are richer than actors. The same offer ladies get is what the men are getting. So, it is left to that person to follow that part or wait on God. Poeple who are complaining that actresses are richer are now buying Benz and other big cars. Most of them don't post it but when you see them in person, you will be wondering that the person has money.

Divagold admitted that individuals date the opposite gender for financial benefits.

"Most people have the notion that ladies date older men for money. Guys also date older women for money. The thing is that people love to focus more on the women because from the on set, they believe women cannot make it financially.

The actress also spoke fondly about women and how they make their money.

"Some women are very hardworking and thriving hard for their money. However, many people are pissed that women make their money."

Divagold speaks about her shopping method

