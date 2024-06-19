Actress Divagold does not stress herself to look good and she slays in whatever she has in her wardrobe

When she wants to buy her fashion items, she is particular about the methods she uses so that vendors do not overcharge her

In this chat with Legit.ng, she also spoke about the trend of wearing weird outfits online, stating that it is not her style

Nollywood actress Niyi-Aluko Olukemi Gold loves to look stylish but she said she would not go overboard or do weird things to achieve such an aim.

She spoke to Legit.ng about how she prefers to be shopped for because she is a public figure which may affect the amount she will be charged by vendors.

Divagold doesn't like shopping for herself

The beautiful movie star noted that walking into a store where she is recognised may affect her pocket. If she uses online methods, she could also be charged more because she is a celebrity. Hence, she prefers people to shop for her.

"I prefer to be shopped for because shopping online means the vendors will give prices based on who you are and also walking into a store if they recognise me they’ll use smile/laughter to chop all my money. So, I rather shop from my sister or have my “sweethearts” shop for me."

I only wear what fits - Divagold says

According to the role interpreter, she has never done anything weird or followed any fashion trend to look breathtaking and become a topic of discussion.

"I only wear what fits and flatter. No matter how much I love a certain outfit/style, if it doesn't work with my body shape or I’m not comfortable wearing it, I will never feel or look stylish."

Divagold shares fashion importance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Divagold is a fashionista though she loves to keep it simple, and she notes that fashion is important in our daily lives.

She makes an effort to be updated on the latest fashion trends and some of the ways she does that is by following other fashion icons on Instagram.

In this chat with Legit.ng, she revealed how fashion has affected her life and others, among other issues.

