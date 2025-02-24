An abroad-based lady has declared categorically in a TikTok video that there is no husband in the UK

The lady's video underscored the notion that it is very hard for ladies moving to the UK to find a husband

She advised single women living in the UK to be the first to make their moves if they see any man they like

A woman who lives in the UK insists that there are no husbands in the country for aspiring single ladies.

The woman said it is very difficult to find a husband in the UK, insisting that men willing to go into marriage there are scarce.

The lady said it is hard to find a man in the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/Sandra Ozor and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the woman, Sandra Ozor said single ladies in the UK should be the ones to make the moves.

She said single ladies who are willing to get married should not wait for men to approach them.

Sandra advised ladies to make the move if they see a good man that they like.

She shared the story of a friend from Bangladesh who is also finding it difficult to get a husband in the UK.

She said the Bangladeshi lady is worried about her single status especially as her parents are on her neck.

Sandra said ladies should make their moves towards men. Photo credit: TikTok/Sandra Ozor.

Sandra said even when the lady went on dating platforms in search of men, she found no luck.

Her words:

"There is no husband in this UK. As a young lady, make move. Do not just fond your hands and stretch your legs and relax that a man will be coming to you. If no man is forthcoming, my dear sister; and you see one or two guys that you like, my dear sister, you can make move. You can approach them. There is nowhere it is written that men will always be the first to make move. If men are not making move, you as a young lady, go and make move. Make move, go and possess your possession. That thing that belongs to you, go and take it. If yous see any responsible, young vibrant man that you like and you feel like 'I can live with this person', if the person is not making any move as early as possible, you can. This country, we keep saying it, there is no husband."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady declares there are no husbands in the UK

@hans de-cole said:

"There are husbands but the characters."

@JAY said:

"Can you connect me please if it possible?"

@JOZZY said:

"Let them make move for me , my head too full to make move for lady now."

