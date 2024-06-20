Actress Divagold has shared her opinion on what vendors should do if they want celebrities to tag them on social media

The movie star also noted that it is the choice of entertainers to tag who they like and it is their influence too

In this chat with Legit.ng, she spoke about whether she has suffered a wardrobe malfunction and how it should be handled

Nollywood actress Niyi-Aluko Oluwakemi Gold, aka Divagold, believes celebrities who do not want to tag vendors they patronise are free to do so.

Divagold looks gorgeous in her outfits. Image creidt: @divagold_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In this chat with Legit.ng, she also revealed that she has never suffered a wardrobe mishap and what she would do if she experienced it.

Divagold speaks on wardrobe malfunction

The movie star noted that she would not take it to heart if she experienced a wardrobe malfunction. Rather, she would laugh it off.

"I have never suffered a wardrobe malfunction but if it ever happens I might probably even laugh at myself and shrug it off."

Tagging is the celeb's choice - Divagold says

The role interpreter shared her take on celebs who refuse to tag vendors because they have paid for their services. More so, the beautiful lady advised vendors to build a relationship with the celebs so that they can get exposure online.

"It’s their money and their choices. If vendors want to be tagged, I think the best thing to do is to have a good relationship with their “celebrity client”. That way the tag will come naturally, but for pompous vendors. To be honest, it’s no big deal to get tagged, but most celebrities don’t pay for outfits. The exposure they give vendors sometimes can be huge while some celebrities don’t give exposure (those with fake followers). However, I’m sure most of them make deals."

Divagold shares preferable shopping method

Legit.ng earlier reported that Divagold does not stress herself to look good and she slays in whatever she has in her wardrobe.

When she wants to buy her fashion items, she is particular about the methods she uses so that vendors do not overcharge her.

In this chat with Legit.ng, she also spoke about the trend of wearing weird outfits online, stating that it is not her style.

Source: Legit.ng