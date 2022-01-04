Popular relationship adviser, Joro Olumofin is back with a New Year dating guide for the ladies who care to listen

Joro said if a lady doesn't have up to 500k or N1m in her account she shouldn't consider getting married in the year 2022

He further said ladies should learn how to be financially dependent before they find love, his comments have stirred massive reactions online

Nigerian relationship adviser, Joro Olumofin has shared his 2022 advice for single ladies who intend to get married this year.

Joro pointed out the importance of ladies being financially independent before they consider getting married so they won't' be pushovers in their matrimonial homes.

According to him:

"Ladies if you are not a millionaire or you don't have up to 500 thousand naira in your account you shouldn't be thinking about marriage at all,

The mistake a lot of ladies make is that they think they can blow through meeting a man and rely on the man's money but what that does to you is that you are going to be dependent on that man and you are going to take every single baggage that comes with him."

He further advised ladies to develop themselves and look for money before love.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians received Joro's advice with mixed reactions.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ruthjacob39:

"The truth is have something doing before marriage."

Mosfashiontrends:

"It doesn't work like that..I av frds who married broke and are rich now."

T.h.o.l.l.a_:

"One million is actually small self.. do you like suffering?"

Kemenfitness:

"This one don start again this year... Same gist all year round and into another."

Intimatesecrets_queen:

"Even the 1m Naira is too small , cos the way things are going every woman should at least have 5m Naira vex money for this life o."

Iam_renny:

"Na why I never marry oo."

Remmychanter:

"If i may ask sir , the 1m is for what ? is it marriage registration form?"

Not all relationships must lead to marriage: Joro Olumofin tells ladies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Joro Olumofin advised ladies who are in relationships

The relationship expert told ladies to stop looking at every relationship like it would lead to marriage.

Joro added that when a guy sees that a lady is not desperate for marriage, he would stop asking her for silly things and the respect will increase.

