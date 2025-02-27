A$AP Rocky's accuser is not letting his case go as he launches his civil lawsuit against the rapper

It will be recalled that the American rapper, who was accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend, ASAP Relli in November 2021

This comes just a week after Rocky was found not guilty of two counts of assault case with A$AP Relli

Rocky may have won his case against Relli and had been found not guilty, as his accuser has launched a civil lawsuit against him.

It will be recalled that ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers has been found not guilty in a felony assault trial.

A$AP Rocky is not off the hook yet, as Relli charges through his lawyer. Credit: @asaprocky, @asaprelli

Source: Instagram

The rapper, who has two kids with Billionaire, Rihanna, would have been condemned to more than two decades in prison if he had been convicted of the alleged attack on a former friend in Hollywood in 2021.

However, just one week after Rocky celebrated his victory, a Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge William Fahey lifted a hold on Relli's assault and battery case against Rocky and set a trial date of Jan. 12, 2026, according to Rolling Stone.⁠

A$AP Relli's charges at Rocky, reopened case against him. Credit: @asaprocky

Source: Instagram

Relli's lawyer, Melisa Mikhail, reportedly appeared virtually at the hearing and said that her client had no plans of dropping the lawsuit and set a trial date of January 12, 2026.

Melissa Mikail said in court:

"We intend to continue litigating this case. The standard in a criminal case is much higher than the preponderance of the evidence standard in a civil matter. We still believe that our claims have merit, and we intend on fully litigating them."

See a post by billboard below:

A$AP Rocky's case with Relli spurs online frenzy

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@paulinaamoon said:

"bro just let it go and disappear lol."

@kassp3000 reacted:

"A$AP relli should drop the A$AP at this point because."

@00helletor reacted:

"I'm sorry why are u allowed to do this when he literally just got found not guilty."

@eslice_25_ reacted:

"Relli is out of his mind for doing this just move on already😐💀."

@z_zubbie said:

"Rocky run this man a check it's clear that's what he wants😂."

@_sunflowerdahlia said:

"Who is he a friend or family member from the past sounds like he obsessed with asap."

@nyikonkuna87 commented:

"He admitted in court that he injuries were superficial, including the prosecution....so yeah good luck with that."

@marsh_bis_34 said:

"Some of the jurors admitted they didn't believe there was a prop gun but he was still found not guilty. Something is wrong."

Rihanna shares why she loves to look classy

In a previous report by Legit.ng, singer Rihanna opened up on how she loves to look good and keep things classy during the first half of her day.

However, she does not feel comfortable wearing jewellery for the second half which requires the attention of her partner, ASAP Rocky, and her children.

She also shared what she does to ensure that her partner meets her looking good during the second half of the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng