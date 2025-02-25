Nedu Wazobia's legal representation has slammed VDM with court documents following his statement about him

Recall that VDM resumed dragging Nedu over an alleged N60 million NGO fund that he allegedly embezzled

Following the viral content, VDM has now been served a pre-court document in other to prepare him for what may hit him soon

VeryDarkBlack Man, whose real name is Martin Otse Vincent, has updated his social media followers concerning his case with Nedu Wazobia, born Chinedu Ani Emmanuel.

VDM had earlier dragged the on-air personality over N60 million scholarship funds to encourage Nigerian students.

According to reports, Nedu has promised to involve influencers and pay then the sun on N500k each to make a shout-out and charged the body the sum on N60 million, which he allegedly pocketed.

In a new development, Nedu's legal team has reached out to VDM, via his Instagram direct message, alerting him of an impending court case and sent him the document accordingly. The online critic made his public in a recent post, suggesting that the recent action was in a bid to shut him up.

He wrote:

"Nedu lawyers have served me oo so make una get ready for court case meanwhile the lawyer should listen to the new voicenote in this video,I am sure he doesn’t know this part about who he wants to go and defend in court…NEDU THE DON."

See the video here:

He also proceeded to release a voice note where Nedu may have incriminated himself.

How fans reacted to VDM's clip about Nedu

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@coachwilfredasuquo:

"Trouble Dey sleep, Yanker go wake am! NEDU, all your advisers are OPONU heads. Person wer Dey stay for glass house, no Dey throw stones. The last time I checked, nobody ever won a case against VDM. All evidences he shared are indicting."

@bigdris_ said:

"The harder you fight VDM the deeper you sink."

@vvright said:

"You hold that short man for brokus."

@machoogram said:

"Nedu!!! Prison nah water."

@leros_cucina said:

"😳😳😳😳!!! I for advise say make Nedu just rest for the main time. Nobi every fighț dem dey fighț."

@canaan_navigator said:

"This thing is deeper than you think. Nedu career cannot not be restored."

@oraclegodwayne said:

"Simple sorry would have ended this , now just Negudu. NEDUchadnezzar . Do the needful o! It’s no longer funny anymore, safe yourself while you still can."

@mastermind_aluminum said:

"E Dey sweet me for body."

Speed Darlington speaks about Nedu

In a previous report by Legit.ng had reported that Speed Darlington had joined some other Nigerians, who had appeared on the Honest Bunch podcast to share what Nedu Wazobia, the media personality, allegedly told them.

In a video shared by Darlington, he claimed that Nedu exposed the private activities of some singers but did not mention any names of his colleagues.

Darlington also shared what he planned to do about his marital life after listening to Nedu. Fans reacted to what Darlington said as they shared their take on Nedu and the way he talks about other people.

