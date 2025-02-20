Rihanna has been trending non-stop ever since her man, Asap Rocky was been found not-guilty of assault

Many social media user have applauded her for being so strong and standing by him through the trying period

A video where the business mogul shunned an overzealous reporter has been trending online and driving reactions from fans

Barbadian business mogul and musician Rihanna has been on the lips of social media users after her man got rid of all charged against him.

It will be recalled that ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers has been found not guilty in a felony assault trial. The rapper, who has two kids with Billionaire, Rihanna, would have been condemned to more than two decades in prison if he had been convicted of the alleged attack on a former friend in Hollywood in 2021.

Fans react as Rihanna responded to reporter who slammed ASAP with questions. Credit: @badgalriri

Source: Instagram

While granting interviews outside the courthouse, Rihanna, Asap and others were seen attending to important matters when an overzealous reporter's voice rang from behind, asking the mother-of-two's baby daddy how he feels about being proven innocent.

Riri wasted no time in cutting the reported short and asking how she thinks he feels. This moment has been making the rounds across social media platforms as fans continue to dish accolades to Rihanna for being a 'real woman' and standing by her man.

Rihanna trends online over her repose to reporter outside courthouse. Credit: @badgalriri

Source: Instagram

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Rihanna clip with reporter

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ike_india_mumbai said:

"Please if you can’t defend me love me this way please stay on your own."

@lydia_thegreat said:

"I just love one thing about westerners they know the meaning of love ,they show it by action."

@call_mi_didi said:

"I want to be like Rihanna "a woman with Ice in her veins" because everybody know kpe na her connection free that man."

@anatasiabambi said:

"Rihanna is me I'm Rihanna 😂 na only her money I never get if you come for.my man I'll come for your generation."

@odafe_anita reacted:

"So all of una for this comment get man, i tot we all single ad no man anywhere😂😂."

@famousbigshot said:

"Rihanna and rocky giving the gesture shows they are really for each other."

@weenymandela said:

"My kind of woman.. you don’t talk to my man anyhow."

@hoyeen053 said:

"If na me I fit collect the recorder from his/her hand sef 😂."

@eles_s_lifestyle said:

"Na only me no hear wetin she ask? Abeg wetin she ask?"

@dxmondc commented:

"Naija girls Dey only copy na Rihanna b@d side but them no go see this one copy."

Rihanna shares why she loves to look classy

In a previous report by Legit.ng, singer Rihanna opened up on how she loves to look good and keep things classy during the first half of her day.

However, she does not feel comfortable wearing jewellery for the second half which requires the attention of her partner, ASAP Rocky, and her children.

She also shared what she does to ensure that her partner meets her looking good during the second half of the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng