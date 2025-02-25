Another drama has stirred up between Nigerians and South Africans on X, formerly Twitter, over the housing conditions in Naija

The drama started after an X user shared pictures showing how some Nigerian houses looked liked

The picture went viral, making its way to South African social media space as they threw shade at Nigeria with Burna Boy's mansion

Nigerian and South African netizens have been involved in a series of exchanges on social media X, formerly Twitter, in the last few hours over the housing conditions in the West African country.

The new drama started after a X user identified as Tero shared pictures of what he termed Nigerian standard houses look like on the platform.

South Africans taunt Nigerian housing conditions. Credit: X/tero1X_/edozien.net

Source: Instagram

"I love my apartment cuz I literally get the best iew, (Nigerian standard) especially at night," he wrote in the caption.

See the viral pictures that caused an exchange between South Africans and Nigerians below:

A few days after Tero shared the pictures, it went viral and gained attention from South Africans, who have repeatedly traded words with Nigerans over Miss Universe Nigeria beauty Queen Chidimma Adetshina.

Burna Boy host Chloe Bailey at his manison. Credit: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

South Africans shade Nigerians

Amid the reactions to the pictures from South Africans, a netizen went on to involve Grammy Award winner Burna Boy's mansion in the drama, while throwing shades at Nigerians.

"When I saw Burna Boy’s mansion, I just knew that things are tough that side," the South African netizen wrote.

See the tweet below:

The tweet has since amassed massive reactions from both South Africans and Nigerians as they blasted each other.

Many Nigerians also defended Burna Boy, who made headlines for hosting American star Chloe Bailey at his home in December 2024.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that some netizens had shared their observations about Burna Boy's mansion while berating Nigerian tilers.

Read some of the reactions Legit.ng captured from the exchange between South Africans and Nigerians below:

khuliso_Neels said:

"The buildings don’t even have colour."

Obaji_esq said:

"This is burnaboy mansion what are you talking about bruh, that's the rural area of nigeria."

djstago wrote:

"Nigeria 🇳🇬 is far from being a developing country."

BbwMaturity commented:

"Nigerian cities are like those in Mumbai. Next door is a mansion next to a shack or some tiny house."

Mysteryman031 said:

"Having money in Nigeria is pointless the quality of life that side is substandard. No wonder they all dream of migrating, even their president lives in France. Weird bunch of people."

Frankwisdon97 reacted:

But Burna Boy can feed half your town

Noma reacted:

"And aren't things tough in South Africa. There are plenty of South Africans who live in worse places than this."

talk2santax said:

"Burna boy is richer than any black SAN musician alive, real wealth, real properties world wide, real cash,zero mortgage to pay, any wealth you see in Nigeria is truly owned by a real black man not representatives of whites minorities, Burna boy might be richer than Patrick Mosepe."

South Africans call for minister's sack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chidimma Adetshina's return to South Africa sparked reactions online.

Some South African netizens called for the sack of the Home Affairs Minister after spotting the beauty queen in the country.

South Africans also signed petitions against the minister stirring reactions from many, including Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng