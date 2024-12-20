Chloe Bailey has continued to make headlines as she enjoys her stay in Lagos, Nigeria, with Grammy award winner Burna Boy

The American star recently shared some pictures of her from the City Boy's crooner's mansion in Lagos

However, several netizens were quick to point out the tiles in Burna Boy's mansion as they shared their opinions about Nigerian tilers

American singer and actress Chloe Bailey, who is rumoured to be having an affair with Nigerian singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu Burna Boy, has continued to share moments from her stay in Lagos.

Chloe Bailey, who has been spotted at different places with Burna Boy since she arrived in the country, recently shared pictures from Burna Boy's mansion.

Nigerians their observation about Chloe Bailey's picture. Credit: chloebailey/thelagospaparazzi

Source: Instagram

The singer shared different views in each of the pictures as she wrote in a caption:

"little miss sunshine."

See the pictures Chloe Bailey shared from Burna Boy's house below:

In related news, a video of Paulo Okoye and Jay Jay Okocha with Burna Boy at his house recently trended on social media.

Netizens share observation about Chloe Bailey's pics

While many gushed about the American singer's beauty, others couldn't help but drop comments about the tiles in Burna Boy's mansion as they berated Nigerian tilers. Read the comments below:

jodambusta:

"You can never be rich enough to escape Nigerian tilers."

dr_officiale:

"With the money he’s got, I wonder he didn’t go for wooden floors."

t0bi_4l:

"the tile alone don collect like 50% aura from her body."

OgaLoud_CLONE:

"As I see the tiles, I recognize my country handwork."

ElianaOsazee:

"Benin republic and Togo boys go finish your tiles well. Them Sabi the work."

BikaSamuel:

"Na this same tiles dey my house. Nigerian tilers have not improved in the last 20 years."

Hammdriller:

"Yoooo! I hope this tweet alone would change the entire tiling industry.

Mr Zippy:

"They do terrible job. No matter how beautiful the house is, tiler will spoil it."

Burna Boy hangs out with Chloe Bailey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy went on a dinner date with the American singer.

Some netizens, however, frowned at the kind of date they went for, stating that Burna Boy made an error.

"She doesn't look like she's present though," a netizen said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng