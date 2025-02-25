Nigerian singer Portable’s baby mama Honey Berry made waves online after she unveiled the new store she has been working

The single mother of two shared videos of how her store location looked before and after it was filled with goods

Honey Berry’s new venture excited her fans and followers who offered her prayers and goodwill to succeed

Honey Berry, the third baby mama of controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable, has launched her new shop.

The single mother of two took to Instagram to upload a video of her newly remodelled store. The footage included before and after design of the store.

Portable’s 3rd baby mama Honey Berry launches new business. Credit: @portablebaeby

Honey Berry thanked her maker in the caption and congratulated herself on her new blessings.

“God did. A big congratulations to me”.

Meanwhile, recall that the Tony Montana star pleaded not guilty to the five-count charges bordering on conspiracy, assault, and restriction, armed with cutlasses and guns, and conduct likely to cause harm.

According to reports from Vanguard, nine of the singer’s aides were also arraigned for similar charges after they allegedly assaulted one Abidemi Onabanjo, Ramon Lateef, and Akinpelumi Oyero who are town planners in the state who went on official duty to Portable’s Odogwu bar.

Portable’s legal counsel, Ayodele Oluwatoyin, urged the court to grant the singer bail, stating that he was remorseful and had learned his lesson.

The singer was then granted bail of N2 million with one surety in like sum with his case adjourned till March 5, 2025.

Portable poses for the camera. Credit: @portablebaeby

Following that, Portable's counsel, Oluwatoyin Omomeyin Ayodele, addressed journalists within the court premises immediately after his hearing. She spoke on the conditions the magistrate gave the Zazu singer till the end of the case. Ayodele noted that the state government took the case over from the commissioner of police.

The judge restricted Portable from addressing the ongoing case on social media as usual otherwise, he would lose his bail. He was also warned not to talk to the media until the final determination of the case.

See her post below:

Honey Berry’s post trends online

Many of her followers shared the excitement with her in the comments section.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

judithoflagos wrote:

"Congratulations dear 🔥🔥🔥 you so hardworking and focus, God bless ur hustle dear."

royaleteenu said:

"I AM SUOER PROUD IF YOU BABE! By the grace of God Almighty, this will be the least you will ever be! It shall be from Grace to Grace, from Glory to Glory. Well done."

fissy36 wrote:

"Na only u get sense my sister. God will prosper you."

tostos_xclusive said:

"Congrats baby geh,na only u get sense for dis life,God bless yr helpers."

adeshewami__ reacted:

"Congratulations 😍,may your business boom more insha allah."

olai.tan2222 said:

"Congratulations😍😍😍make sure there's extremely good security."

adeshewami__ said:

"Congratulations 😍,may your business boom more insha allah."

What Portable allegedly did to government officials

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable was in trouble and likely aware of the gravity of the situation.

A popular influencer on Elon Musk’s X accused the musician of attacking government officials who were assigned to work at his location.

The influencer, in a lengthy tweet, narrated how the Tony Montana hitmaker allegedly assaulted the agents and was in hiding.

