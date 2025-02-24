Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her Moroccan co-wife Laila Charani are currently the talk of town amid rumours rocking their marriage

Legit.ng recalls that the movie star deactivated her Instagram recently while her co-wife continues to flourish online

A recent report disclosed that Laila was enjoying one of their husband’s cars Regina loved to drive as she was allegedly away from the mansion, triggering hot takes online

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ Moroccan co-wife Laila Charani made waves online amid the former’s marital controversy.

Recall that the mum of two fueled speculations after she deactivated her Instagram account.

Regina Daniels and her co-wife Laila shows off her favourite car. Credit: @regina.daniels, @mnslailacharani

Her action came amid rumours that her husband Nwoko welcomed a child with Chika Ike, which the politician debunked.

Legit.ng had reported that Ned Nwoko, who was often seen with Regina Daniels, had stepped out alone to see some politicians in his constituency and to discuss political matters.

He has also been showering love on Laila since it was rumoured that he and Regina Daniels were having issues.

Regina Daniels’ co-wife shows off with actress’ favourite car

Amid the swirling rumors, some observant netizens spotted that Laila might have access to one of the cars Regina Daniels holds dear in her husband's garage.

Regina Daniels’ co-wife Laila poses with red Ferrari. Credit: @mnslailacharani

The actress was known for always posing and stepping out with a red Ferrari automobile.

However recent pictures showed her co-wife with it, as it gave netizens something new to talk about dynamics of their polygamous family.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Laila posing with red Ferrari car

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hrh_kingdiamond said:

"Nothing pain reach say u marry old man because of he money and when he dies you are left with nothing."

isokenoodigie reacted:

"Poor her."

the_poshlady wrote:

"Pa Ned na real old soldier o. 😂 He too na Hakimi, u can't eat a dime u didn't work for. Maybe na why Chika no gree enter but she's eating from outside. That seems to be the smartest way to get things from him."

lladydana87 said:

"If she’s not acquiring properties during this year I bet na mumu she be. Anyway with the exposure and contacts girl can still bag another powerful billionaire. She’s still young and cute, many politicians will rush her. Her name gave that man that senatorial seat today."

digo_property_ltd wrote:

"Dear woman. Before u get into polygamy with "Mr polygamous in nature" understand this. his real pleasure comes from seeing you and your co wives tear each other down while competing for his attention. The chaos is his aphrodisiac."

lymphaticdrainagebybrenda reacted:

"It’s common for wealthy men as a means of control. These women are married to them for their money, if they make it easy for them to level up, the women will no longer have need for them."

ochulorifeyinwa said:

"Naija people Una don change mouth now now!!! Few months ago, you people were praising Gina on her decision and how you people can only take marriage advice from her. Make una leave her ooo!! Her choice, her wahala!!"

deevyn___ said:

"My friend was telling me one time that ‘you know who’ doesn’t wear designer clothes or carry branded bags like original Chanel, LV, birkins and the rest, that she just wears normal affordable turkey clothes. I argued with her to a pulp that everybody has their choice of investment. Hmmm hmmm hmmm, seems she was right."

jaschi_07 reacted:

"Then Gina is not sharp at all. Ha. Na wa o."

gachi_hair wrote:

"I’ll advise Regina to calm down and stay, cos the big achievement is coming soon, she has chances of holding political positions in future."

june_bella04 wrote:

"This is d real definition of suffering and smiling 😂 I nor see any enjoyment here."

strawberry_pines wrote:

"Dear women in similar situation, where your man dont but you properties and asset in ykur name, buy gold plenty of it. Every money that comes in use it to buy gold. Years latter when you decide to leave, you will be glad you invested in gold. It will get you the luxury you desire depending on how much you invested into buying."

faithyunique_ehi1 wrote:

"I remember that time Laila left, she complained that feeding was a problem, that she couldn't even fend for her kids. Hunger pursue her come back. I don't doubt you on this particular gist.

"These old men know what's up, he knows the only reason they're marrying him is for poverty alleviation so while they are scheming to loot money and properties, he's protecting himself too. Why did four other women even leave such a wealthy man in the first place."

official_ukohevelynee reacted:

"Regina and her mother should learn from Uche Nancy mom she made her own money by herself without the help of anyone."

reallsyka wrote:

"Avoid Polygamy at all cost ! And as a woman please avoid marrying the bread winner of a family . You might die before your time."

tiwatope906 said:

"As I dey read comment I con see say plenty of una don forget to add the word allegedly to una comments,una don dey forget anthem to escape lawsuit oo."

Regina Daniels unfollows Laila

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani, were no longer following each other on social media, according to a report.

The two used to tease each other about their husband until Charani tagged Daniels to a post about respect a few weeks ago.

Fans of the two women reacted to the news as they opened up about polygamy and what it can cause for those involved in it.

Source: Legit.ng