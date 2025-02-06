Nigerian singer Portable is reportedly in serious trouble and is likely aware of the gravity of the situation

A popular influencer on Elon Musk’s X has accused the musician of attacking government officials who were assigned to work at his location

The influencer in a lengthy tweet narrated how the Tony Montana hitmaker assaulted the agents and was currently on hide

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, also known as Portable, has been called out by a popular X (formerly known as Twitter) influencer @man_of_letters.

The influencer claimed that Portable assaulted a group of government officials who were on duty around his Odogwu bar location at Iyana Ilogbo Ogun state.

Portable reportedly hiding after beating government officials. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

He narrated that a few days ago, agents from the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA), along with zonal planning officers from Ibogun and Otta, began a joint monitoring and auditing operation in the area.

When Portable harassed the officials as they were working on the other side of the road opposite his bar.

However, things took a turn when the agents arrived at Portable's bar the next day. They met with his father and explained their purpose. The officials issued a notice of illegal structure, informing the elderly man that Portable had a specific number of days to challenge the notice if he had the appropriate documents.

Portable and some area boys arrived on Okada and immediately attacked the government officials.

The agents tried to flee for safety, but Portable ordered his Okada riders to block their path as he physically assaulted the agents. Portable went on chasing them until they sought refuge in a petrol station.

Man of Letter revealed that the police came and arrested all individuals suspected of being involved in the assault.

He however noted that Tony Montana hitmaker was currently in hiding, and it's expected that he will be arrested if he makes a public appearance.

See the tweet below:

Portable’s reports with government officials trend

See what Internet users are saying below:

@akomscopy:

"Just imagine the effrontery, this is the height of it, I guess he was under the influence.

"Apprehending him should set the records straight, ogun state government should use the full strength of the law on him. A proper nuisance."

@Letter_to_Jack:

"He thinks he is the emperor of that Sango area."

@Omolomo_o:

"Wait he’s hiding keh ??? Rara ooo he should come out please make them pick am up."

@Harwohyehmi1:

"I hope he is properly prosecuted this tome around, This is the second time he will assault government official."

@lollylarry1:

"That guy is a rascal. He should pay for this big time. I hope he's in police custody, and they should not waste time in taking him to court. Shey o ni oun stoopid ni. I am very sure he won't have any legal document on that place he's occupying."

