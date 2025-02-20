Nigerian singer Portable has reacted to his bail conditions which included N2m, and restriction from speaking on social media

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has been granted bail of N2 million after he was arraigned in court.

Recall that the Zazu Zeh crooner finally turned himself in on February 19, 2025, after he was declared wanted on February 17, by the Ogun state government for allegedly attacking some town planning officers in the state.

Portable reacts to his bail conditions.

After appearing before the Isabo magistrate court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun state, the Tony Montana star pleaded not guilty to the five-count charges bordering on conspiracy, assault, and restriction, armed with cutlasses and guns, and conduct likely to cause harm.

According to reports from Vanguard, nine of the singer’s aides were also arraigned for similar charges after they allegedly assaulted one Abidemi Onabanjo, Ramon Lateef, and Akinpelumi Oyero who are town planners in the state who went on official duty to Portable’s Odogwu bar.

Portable’s legal counsel, Ayodele Oluwatoyin, urged the court to grant the singer bail, stating that he was remorseful and had learned his lesson. The singer was then granted bail of N2 million with one surety in like sum with his case adjourned till March 5, 2025.

A report also disclosed that the judge restricted Portable from addressing the ongoing case on social media as usual otherwise, he would lose his bail. He was also warned not to talk to the media until the final determination of the case.

Portable's solicitor said the magistrate also warned the singer not to interfere with the case or fight with anybody.

Portable pleaded guilty for assaulting government officials.

Portable reacts to bail conditions

A video captured the moment Portable walked out of the courtroom after hearing his bail conditions.

He was seen with his lawyers and close associates. The Zazu leader paused to sit on the floor of the court premises, while his team tried to lift him so they could leave.

Portable hesitated, showing reluctance until he was eventually forced to get into the car.

Surprisingly he remained unusually quiet as he sat inside the vehicle

Watch the video below:

Portable's video in court premises trends

What Portable allegedly did to government officials

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable was in trouble and likely aware of the gravity of the situation.

A popular influencer on Elon Musk’s X accused the musician of attacking government officials who were assigned to work at his location.

The influencer, in a lengthy tweet, narrated how the Tony Montana hitmaker allegedly assaulted the agents and was in hiding.

