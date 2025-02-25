Nigerian media personality Nedu received applause from fans and netizens amid the callouts he has had to face in a couple of days

The renowned broadcaster who has been in an online altercation with Verydarkman announced the launch of a new media project

In a video shared on social media, Nedu and his team teased fans with what was coming and hinted that it was in collaboration with South Africa

Nigerian media personality Chinedu Ani, also known as Nedu Wazobia, has announced an upcoming media project he's working on with some of his colleagues.

Recall that the renowned broadcaster has been embroiled in controversy following his last media chat with former Big Brother Naija housemate Deeone on the Honest Bunch podcast show.

Social media commentator Verydarkman (VDM) dragged Nedu for inviting comedian Deeone on his podcast after the reality TV star claimed he had relationships with men.

The critic turned his attention to The Honest Bunch's host and accused him of speaking ills against most of his guests on the show.

VDM accused Nedu of using a UK scholarship initiative to dupe people, which his management debunked.

Nedu announces new project

A recent video posted on the media personality's social media account showed him working on an exciting project related to South Africa.

Nedu, alongside his friend and colleague Husband Material and a media technical team, shared a teaser announcing that “it’s coming.”

At the end of the captivating video, Nedu revealed the name of the show: +234 from Mzansi.

Nedu’s new project spurs reactions online

manny_eofficial wrote:

"Those criticizing him will still go ahead and watch the podcast, this is a resilient man here who doesn’t like at the noise or the circumstances around him but use that as an opportunity to a BIGGER advantage. Congratulations Nedu."

officialmccasino wrote:

"Actor no dey kpai for film…"

realolamilaykon said:

"Weldon Nedu, Let him keep Manipulating his Gullible followers.....He will learn in an Educated way....."

testimony_jaga said:

"In the midst of all, we came back with our testimony ."

abiodun.website.developer wrote:

"Another podcast?"

officialmeri_madeinheaven said:

"Yesssssssss, I said it before, am saying it again One blackmailer of yesterday too small to retire an OG like Nedu. This na guy no get him fame through Ringlight. This days of ringlight the cheapest thing to get it’s fame, on the internet, this are people who functioned without social media and will still function even without social media. Wait make Nigeria close social media today, una go see how people wey una Dey celebrate today go just turn regular people. Me I am unapologetically a Nedu fan."

judepcy wrote:

"Who wan go? I pity those wey go go... another podcast platform?"

samskid__ reacted:

"Fall 7time, Rise 8 times 💪🏻🤞🏿, Learning from all of yall stories."

pearlsempire2024 said:

"Nedu people better run from u, cause of ur cho cho cho oh, how man go dey cho cho cho, even akpi say u tell him alot haba na."

king_od_best wrote:

"I love when you don’t stop even when they try to Stop you."

Management speaks on Nedu’s alleged scholarship scandal

Nigerian media host Nedu’s management company Tokindrumz came forward to give clarifications on allegations surrounding him.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Verydarkman had called out Nedu Wazobia for alleged scholarship fraud.

Tokindrumz acknowledged that some concerns have been raised as they gave a breakdown of how the charity event took place and the events that followed.

