Nigerian media host Nedu’s management company Tokindrumz has come forward to clarifications on allegations surrounding him

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Verydarkman had called out Nedu Wazobia for alleged scholarship fraud

Tokindrumz acknowledged that some concerns have been raised as they gave a breakdown of how the charity event took place and the events that followed

A talent management agency, Tokindrumz Management representing Chinedu Ani, also known as Nedu Wazobia, has addressed allegations made against the media host over a UK scholarship program.

This came after social commentator Verydarkman accused Nedu of duping people with the scholarship during their recent online face-off.

Tokindrumz Management clarifies Verydarkman's allegation against Nedu. Credit: @neduofficial, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Ms Sarah Williams-Konha, the Chief Operations Officer of Tokindrumz Management, affirmed in a recent clip that the famous broadcaster supported who Scholarship Foundation did not receive any funds into his personal account.

She emphasized that all processes related to these initiatives were carried out openly and honestly.

Nedu involved in scholarship scandal. Credit: @neduofficial

Source: Instagram

Tokindrumz Management while reassuring everyone narrated all the transactions during the fundraising event.

"In light of recent discussions surrounding the Nedu Scholarship and MSBM UK, we would like to clarify that all processes were conducted with transparency and in good faith. Tokindrumz Management remains committed to upholding integrity in all partnerships and initiatives.

"We acknowledge concerns raised and are actively addressing them to ensure clarity for all parties involved. Our priority has always been to create opportunities, and we appreciate the continued support and trust in our work."

Listen to her talk below:

Nedu’s talent management company spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

djkumzy_600:

"Firstly you said it’s a gentlemen agreement now as a company wouldn’t you had advice there should be an agreement just for future case like this , you had every necessary evidence shown for your personal interest not for case like this. Nedu is a high profile that saw the brighter side of this event to be in his gain(allegedly)otherwise when there was low funds he could have opt out regardless of who he has invited otherwise reschedule.

"With all you explained I don’t think there’s too much to talk about rather than why was the donation went to a separate account. You didn’t answer that . Did you made it clear to this group about the billboard that it will come after the lunching ? of course the event went well but there was curiosity that prolonged it to be in a shamble now . Imagine those who donated seeing all of this and the number of students awaiting to get the scholarship."

talk_to_bigsteve wrote:

"If this is what happened. Then show it to the people na, like the people that paid for it, and why didn’t Nedu update them, if not we won’t be here, everything that the accused him of, just bring proof and everything would be settled."

bunish_oyi said:

"Oga he should just refund their money and apologize wetin be all these long talk? Oya show us the 20 billboard as agreed to the contract? Did he use his account to receive money or not? Mtchew."

mcjblazedwfc reacted:

"Which can editing of different events be this ."

sima_ashayarima said:

"You guys have messed up already Abi Una think say Uk na Nja’ . They go open Una nyash for real . Why ur voice Dey shake. Tiffffs."

kayees22 reacted:

"Una no get shame."

VDM exposes how Nedu treated influential man

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the critic continued to drag Nedu after he featured on his podcast.

VDM alleged that Nedu works with lies on his Honest Bunch podcast and Deeone was not his target after he alleged that he was gay.

He also exposed how Nedu allegedly treated an influential person despite all that he did for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng